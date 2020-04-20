Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Outlook by Trend, Regional Demand, Product, and Forecast Report 2020-2026| Troldtekt, Knauf AMF, Armstrong, Diacrete, Hangyin Materials

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1638023/global-wood-wool-acoustic-panels-market

Leading players of the global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels market.

The major players that are operating in the global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels market are: Troldtekt, Knauf AMF, Armstrong, Diacrete, Hangyin Materials, Liyin Acoustics, Jinglilun, FRAGMAT, Mantex Acoustic, Celenit S.p.A, BAUX, Acoustical Surfaces, Inc., Savolit, Absound, Genesis Acoustics, SHAHSAHIB

Global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market by Product Type: Environmental Protection Only, Fire and Environmental Protection, Others

Global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market by Application: Theater, Concert Hall, Stadium, Library, Others

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels market

Highlighting important trends of the global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1638023/global-wood-wool-acoustic-panels-market

Table Of Content

1 Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Overview

1.1 Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Product Overview

1.2 Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Environmental Protection Only

1.2.2 Fire and Environmental Protection

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Industry

1.5.1.1 Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Wood Wool Acoustic Panels as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels by Application

4.1 Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Segment by Application

4.1.1 Theater

4.1.2 Concert Hall

4.1.3 Stadium

4.1.4 Library

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Wood Wool Acoustic Panels by Application

4.5.2 Europe Wood Wool Acoustic Panels by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Wood Wool Acoustic Panels by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Wood Wool Acoustic Panels by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Wood Wool Acoustic Panels by Application

5 North America Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Business

10.1 Troldtekt

10.1.1 Troldtekt Corporation Information

10.1.2 Troldtekt Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Troldtekt Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Troldtekt Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Products Offered

10.1.5 Troldtekt Recent Development

10.2 Knauf AMF

10.2.1 Knauf AMF Corporation Information

10.2.2 Knauf AMF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Knauf AMF Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Troldtekt Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Products Offered

10.2.5 Knauf AMF Recent Development

10.3 Armstrong

10.3.1 Armstrong Corporation Information

10.3.2 Armstrong Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Armstrong Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Armstrong Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Products Offered

10.3.5 Armstrong Recent Development

10.4 Diacrete

10.4.1 Diacrete Corporation Information

10.4.2 Diacrete Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Diacrete Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Diacrete Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Products Offered

10.4.5 Diacrete Recent Development

10.5 Hangyin Materials

10.5.1 Hangyin Materials Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hangyin Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Hangyin Materials Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Hangyin Materials Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Products Offered

10.5.5 Hangyin Materials Recent Development

10.6 Liyin Acoustics

10.6.1 Liyin Acoustics Corporation Information

10.6.2 Liyin Acoustics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Liyin Acoustics Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Liyin Acoustics Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Products Offered

10.6.5 Liyin Acoustics Recent Development

10.7 Jinglilun

10.7.1 Jinglilun Corporation Information

10.7.2 Jinglilun Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Jinglilun Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Jinglilun Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Products Offered

10.7.5 Jinglilun Recent Development

10.8 FRAGMAT

10.8.1 FRAGMAT Corporation Information

10.8.2 FRAGMAT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 FRAGMAT Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 FRAGMAT Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Products Offered

10.8.5 FRAGMAT Recent Development

10.9 Mantex Acoustic

10.9.1 Mantex Acoustic Corporation Information

10.9.2 Mantex Acoustic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Mantex Acoustic Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Mantex Acoustic Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Products Offered

10.9.5 Mantex Acoustic Recent Development

10.10 Celenit S.p.A

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Celenit S.p.A Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Celenit S.p.A Recent Development

10.11 BAUX

10.11.1 BAUX Corporation Information

10.11.2 BAUX Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 BAUX Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 BAUX Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Products Offered

10.11.5 BAUX Recent Development

10.12 Acoustical Surfaces, Inc.

10.12.1 Acoustical Surfaces, Inc. Corporation Information

10.12.2 Acoustical Surfaces, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Acoustical Surfaces, Inc. Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Acoustical Surfaces, Inc. Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Products Offered

10.12.5 Acoustical Surfaces, Inc. Recent Development

10.13 Savolit

10.13.1 Savolit Corporation Information

10.13.2 Savolit Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Savolit Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Savolit Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Products Offered

10.13.5 Savolit Recent Development

10.14 Absound

10.14.1 Absound Corporation Information

10.14.2 Absound Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Absound Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Absound Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Products Offered

10.14.5 Absound Recent Development

10.15 Genesis Acoustics

10.15.1 Genesis Acoustics Corporation Information

10.15.2 Genesis Acoustics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Genesis Acoustics Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Genesis Acoustics Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Products Offered

10.15.5 Genesis Acoustics Recent Development

10.16 SHAHSAHIB

10.16.1 SHAHSAHIB Corporation Information

10.16.2 SHAHSAHIB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 SHAHSAHIB Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 SHAHSAHIB Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Products Offered

10.16.5 SHAHSAHIB Recent Development

11 Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Wood Wool Acoustic Panels Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.