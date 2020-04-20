Wound Dressing Market in Latin America to Register a 4.6% CAGR During Forecast Period

As per a report by P&S Intelligence, in 2018, the LATAM wound dressing market generated a revenue of $309.1 million and is expected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). Traditional and advanced are the two types of wound dressing, between which, advanced wound dressing products were utilized the most during 2014–2018. This is because of the innovative applications in the treatment of wounds and rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. Different types of advanced wound dressing products are hydrocolloids, alginates, collagen, wound contact layers, foams, films, hydrogels, hydrofiber, and superabsorbent. Other types include alcohol preps, tissue engineered skin substitutes, antimicrobial dressings, and charcoal dressing.

Wound dressing products are used for both acute and chronic applications. The largest demand for wound dressing products was created for chronic applications in the past. The major end users of wound dressing products are home healthcare, hospitals & specialty clinics, and long-term care settings. Out of these, hospitals & specialty clinics created the largest demand for wound dressing products in LATAM during 2014–2018 and are further projected to utilize these products the most in the coming years. This is because of the large patient pool that is treated in these facilities.

The rising prevalence of chronic wounds is a key driving factor of the LATAM wound dressing market. The burden of degenerative and chronic diseases, including trauma, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases is increasing in the LATAM region. As per the WHO, about 1,318,000 deaths were caused by cancer in 2014. Cardiovascular diseases and cancer often lead to chronic wounds, which are hard to heal and need extensive care for longer period. In addition to this, chronic diseases need surgery at some point which also need wound dressing products. Attributed to these factors, the requirement for wound dressing products is rising.

LATIN AMERICA WOUND DRESSING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Advanced Foams Hydrocolloids Films Alginates Hydrogels Collagen Hydrofiber Wound contact layers Superabsorbent Others

Traditional Bandages Gauzes Sponges Abdominal pads Others



By Application

Chronic Wounds Venous ulcers Diabetic foot ulcers Pressure ulcers Others

Acute Wounds Surgical and traumatic wounds Burns



By End User