Automated Endoscopy Reprocessors Market Insights, Size, Trends, Outlook to 2025 – CANTEL MEDICAL, STERIS, OLYMPUS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON, STEELCO SPA, GETINGE, HOYA, METALL ZUG, LABORATORIES ANIOS, ARC HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune, April 21,2020 – Automated Endoscope Reprocessors (AER) are medical devices that are majorly used in various healthcare settings to reprocess endoscopes such as endoscope accessories, duodenoscopes and others to avoid decontamination of these devices between subsequent uses. The automatic endoscope reprocessors are designed in specialized way that helps to kill microorganisms present on the surface of the endoscopes. Moreover, the outside surfaces and interior channels of these endoscope are disinfected by exposing them to chemical solutions. The AERs helps in enhancing consistency and reliability of endoscopes through automation and standardization of various important reprocessing stages that results in reducing manual errors for disinfection of endoscopes.

The growth of global automated endoscopy reprocessors market is expected to be driven by factors such as increasing rate of gastrointestinal disorders as well as growing use of AERs in the hospitals and diagnostic center set ups as preventive steps for infection control. Moreover, the rising number of endoscopic procedures performed in case of minimally invasive procedures is also boosting the demand for automated endoscopy reprocessors. However, the risk of infection associated post endoscopic processing as well as complications associated to the AERs are expected to negatively impact the growth of market. On the other hand, development of effective automated endoscopy reprocessors are expected to provide market opportunity for players to invest and capitalize.

Get Sample PDF For More Professional And Technical Insights at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00000460

The global automated endoscopy reprocessors market is segmented on the basis of type, modality, and end user. On the basis of type, the global automated endoscopy reprocessors market is segmented into single basin and double basin. Based on modality, the market is segmented into portable and standalone. Based on the end user, the global automated endoscopy reprocessors is segmented in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and ambulatory surgical centers.

Automated endoscopy reprocessors market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automated endoscopy reprocessors market based on type, modality and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall automated endoscopy reprocessors market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The automated endoscopy reprocessors report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America holds a dominant position in the global automated endoscopy reprocessors market which is attributed to well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region, rising concern of healthcare bodies regarding patient care and safety as well as rapid implementation of advanced tools in healthcare practices. For instance, the Centers of Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) in 2015 negotiated with the Healthcare Infection Control Practices Advisory Committee to issue guidelines for improvement of facility level training in order to ensure competency for endoscope reprocessing devices. Moreover, increasing number of innovative product launches is also contributed from North America acting as a driver for the region to dominate the global market. Asia Pacific on the other hand is expected to witness significant traction over the forecast years owing to improving healthcare facilities and presence of medical tourism in the developing economies that facilitates various minimally invasive and laparoscopic procedures at fraction of costs than that of the countries in the west.

Purchase Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00000460

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.