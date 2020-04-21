Canada Baby Car Seat Market Report Analysis, Type, Demand and Growth Opportunities by BlueWeave Consulting

BlueWeave Consulting reviews that the Canada baby car seat market is projected to showcase a significant growth rate during the forecast period. On accounts of Rapid urbanization and growing internet penetration, which led to high disposable income and changing lifestyle. Car manufacturers are capitalizing a significant amount on their R & D to provide a high quality of products and more varieties. Supportive government rules and regulations are enforcing the manufacturer to design the baby car seats in their portfolio. In addition to this, a Sensor Safe application delivered with the product provides appropriate demo videos or instruction manuals to make sure the correct usage of the car seats.

Strict legislation and regulations acted by the Canada government regarding child safety while driving any vehicles will proliferate Canada Baby Car Seat Market. These laws enacted compulsory use of these seats through driving is prominent initiatives by Canada government for the safety of the child. There are many associations in Canada which are functioning to spread the knowledge of the use of baby car seat. This is helping parents to understand the significance of the baby car seat during the accident.

Companies such as Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd, Dorel Industries Inc, Diono, Britax Group Ltd, Newell Brands Inc., Mothercare plc. Uppababy Inc., Baby trend Inc., Clek Inc., RECARO Holding GmbH and Artsana S.p.A are the key players in the industry.

Based on product type, the market segmented into Infant Car Seat, Combination Car Seat, Booster Car Seat, and convertible seats. The infant car seat segment is the fastest growing market and expected to hold 33.31% market share in 2018 and will generate a revenue of USD 0.12 Billion in 2025, due to the high adoption of car seats particularly for the newborn baby age group. These car seats installed in cars in a manner that protects the baby’s head from bumping forward during an accident or sudden braking. Further, growing initiatives taken by respective governments of Canada to promote safety regulations for babies is supporting the growth of baby car seats during the forecast period.

Baby car seat market based on distribution channel market, divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others. The sales of baby car seat through Hypermarket/Supermarket channels is estimated to occupy 30.34% share in 2018 and projected to reach USD 0.10 Billion by 2025. Consumers approach the retail stores for buying products at low prices, owing to various offers & discounts and convenience to consumers, which has increased the sales of baby car seats. The hypermarket provides more diversity products to the consumers, which improve the sales and fuel to the growth of the market.

Canada’s baby car seat market is projected to expand with a CAGR of 6.77%, in value terms, over the forecast period 2019-2025, and expected to reach at USD 0.35 Billion by 2025. On account of the need to protect children from demise or damage during crashes until they are old enough to use the seatbelts is a major driving factor for the baby car seat market. Additionally, increasing suburbanization and disposable income are some other aspects anticipated to thrust the market growth over the forecast period.

