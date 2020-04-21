Cattle Feed & Feed Additives Market: Segmented By Product, Type, Application, And Region – Global Growth, Trends, And Forecast by 2021

Recent report published by research nester titled “Cattle Feed & Feed Additives Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021”delivers detailed overview of the cattle feed & feed additives market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by animal type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The import quantity of the forage products in the China was valued at 1,907,284 tonnes, whereas, the valuation of import quantity of forage products in the U.S was 98,106 tonnes in 2016. By enriching the quality of feed to augment yield and cattle’s health, the cattle feed & feed additives market is anticipated to reach USD 33.6 Billion by 2021 as compared to USD 30.2 Billion in 2015 by expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 7% during the period 2015-2021. Moreover, growing population and rising urbanization is driving the demand for animal products which is further enhancing the growth of the cattle feed & feed additives market globally.

The presence of large number of cattle in Asia Pacific region is driving the huge demand for cattle feed and feed additives. Together, North America and Asia Pacific account for around 60% of the cattle feed & feed additives market where India and China are the major regions behind the growth of Asia Pacific market. Further, the increasing demand for dairy and meat products by consumers is expanding the number of cattle and hence, strengthening the overall size of cattle feed & feed additives market in these regions.

The cattle feed & feed additives market has been segmented by product type into vitamins, antibiotics, feed enzymes, antioxidants, feed acidifier and amino acid, out of which, amino acids dominated the overall cattle feed & feed additives market in 2016 and is estimated to behold its positive growth over the forecast period.

The properties of amino acids in lactating cows and their general pregnancy health with growth of embryo and development of placenta are steering the market growth with significant pace.

Growing Rate of Meat Consumption Reflects Significant Opportunities

Presence of large number of people who prefer eating meat, increasing demand for high nutritional meat at low price combined with rising awareness towards the safety and nutritional content present in dairy & meat products is believed to supplement the growth of the cattle feed & feed additives market around the globe.

However, increase in cost of cattle feed raw material and inconsistency with regulations and management in different countries is likely to inhibit the growth of the cattle feed & feed additives market in the near future.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the cattle feed & feed additives market which includes company profiling of Cargill Incorporated, Evonik Industries AG, Archer Daniels Midlands, Adisseo France S.A.S, Nutreco N.V, Kemin Industries, BASF SE, Biomin Holding GmbH and Elanco Animal Health.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the cattle feed & feed additives market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

