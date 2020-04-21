Citrus Oil Market Report | 2019 -2025: Market Research | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

The worldwide market for Citrus Oil is expected to grow with a healthy growth rate over the next five years primarily driven by adoption in the food and beverage industry attributed to various health benefits. It is one of the most used essential oil globally as it contains numerous clinical belongings like anti-cancer, anti-oxidant, diuretic, anti-bacterial, antiseptic, weight losing, uplifting, acid neutralizing, right brain stimulating, as an appetizer, anti-depressant, anti-coagulant, and immunity stimulating hence an increment can be expected in the sales volume in coming year.

Increasing demand for citrus oils in the food & beverage industry is a major factor, anticipated to drive the growth of the global citrus oil market. Moreover, the market of citrus oil is also expected to witness significant expansion with adoption in the cosmetic industry, attributed to its multi-beneficial features such as brightening, cleaning, and antibacterial property.

However, its adoption in cosmetic and personal products will remain robust, as it helps in clearing the dead skin, excess oil, by breaking down the dirt and also acts as a natural toner thus, it continues to rev up in the cosmetic and personal care industry. In addition, increasing the use of citrus oil as therapeutic massage oil and for aromatherapy due to the shift in preference for natural fragrances, are factors expected to drive the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the demand has been rising on account of its broad application portfolio and commendable properties which have been the primary reason behind the growth in the global market. In addition, and research and development initiatives are underway to enhance the product portfolio in the coming years.

Some of the leading and promising manufacturers operating in the global citrus oil market includes include Symrise AG, Lionel Hitchen (Essential Oils) Ltd, Bontoux S.A.S., Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd., Young Living Essential Oils LC, Citrus Oleo, Mountain Rose Herbs, Inc., doTERRA International, LLC., Citrosuco Paulista SA, Citromax S.A.C.I. Pharmaceuticals. Key Players are investing in innovation/R&D, brand building, and fostering strong relationships with customers to enhance their competitive position.

Global citrus oils market can be segmented on the basis of product type which includes orange oil, lemon oil, lime oil, grapefruit oil, and others. Among all these types, the orange oil market is expected to grow quickly in the forecast period as orange oil is readily available and the most inexpensive of all essential oils. Due to its aromatic and blending properties, and wide usage as commercial cleaners it is highly preferred by consumers. Hence, the easy availability and useful properties of citrus oil cumulatively result in the creation of commendable growth opportunities within the global citrus oil market. The market share of this segment is larger as the oil extracted from orange helps to slow down the growth of the cancer cells, as it possesses anti-oxidant properties.

Global citrus oil market can be segmented on the basis of application as Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Aromatherapy, Pharmaceuticals, and Others. Food & Beverages segment is anticipated to hold the major share in application segment followed by the cosmetics and personal care segments during the forecast period. In Food & Beverages industry citrus oils are used to add sweet, refreshing flavor to beverages like tea, water, or smoothies, and enhance recipe for baked goods like scones, muffins, or cookies. It can also be used for adding flavor to yogurt, and salsa recipes. Moreover, the steadily growing demand for plant extracts in food and beverages industry such as colorants and flavorings, and to enhance nutritional content of food products is propelling growth of the citrus oil market.

Global citrus oil market can be segmented on the basis of region as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growth region during the forecast period, with healthy growth rate among all the regions. The major factor attributed to the growth is the increasing demand for natural ingredients in cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and food & beverages industries in this region. On the other hand, Europe is expected to hold the largest market share in terms of value for citrus oils, owing to increasing consumer sophistication, demand for natural cosmetics, fragrance, beauty products and medicines.

