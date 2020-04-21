Deep Learning Chip Market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast to 2027: Bitmain Technologies Holding Company, Baidu, Inc

The global deep learning chip market accounted to US$ 2.04 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 21.31 Bn by 2027.

With the availability of an enormous amount of data and vast scalability of cloud-based compute power, the chip has become a massive trend across industries in these past few years. In today’s digital world, information is the key for enterprises to be successful and to maintain sustainable growth. Deep learning chip is a specialized hardware chip which acts as a brain for the device, deep learning chips have many computing cores and come with high bandwidth memory. These chips are also known as AI chips and have its application in numerous systems including CPUs, GPU, and ASIC among others.

The major players operating in the market for deep learning chip market Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Bitmain Technologies Holding Company, Baidu, Inc., Google, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Xilinx Inc. among others.

The deep learning chip market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and SAM. The North America region holds the highest market share, whereas APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region as well in the coming years. In North America, a large number of start-ups have already entered the marketplace to develop innovative AI-based solutions and services. In addition, the growing need for digitalization and smart technological solutions to implement smart business decisions and technology modernization have contributed substantially toward the growth of the deep learning chip market in North America.

The healthcare segment generates a huge amount of data ranging from customer’s personal data to clinical research data. The deep learning chip market is experiencing high growth in the medical sector with huge investments and projects made by companies to develop treatments based on the concept of machine learning. There are various areas where artificial intelligence is being applied in the healthcare sector. Some of these areas include Diagnosis and Treatment Systems, Image Analytics & Diagnosis and others. On the other hand, BFSI Institutions face a dynamic & challenging environment with superior competition from specialized Fin-Tech enterprises, increasing regulatory supplies and pressure on interest margins in a low-interest rate market. All of this at a time when consumer behavior is transforming and traditional banking practices and models are no longer adequate to achieve the increasing consumer demands.

The deep learning chipsets include system-on-chip, system-in-package, multi-chip module, and others, and other chipsets. The system-on-chip segment held the major deep learning chip market share in 2018, as it helps in reducing energy waste, space occupied by the large systems, and costs.

The global deep learning chip market is categorized into BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Automotive & Transportation, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, and Others. BFSI held the major market share in the deep learning chip market, whereas healthcare is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market. The factors such as lessening the operational cost, adapting to changing compliances and regulations, focusing on core business, and integrating automation in business processes are other major factors that are fueling the growth BFSI segment in the deep learning chip market

GLOBAL DEEP LEARNING CHIP MARKET SEGMENTATION



By Chip Type

GPU

ASIC

FPGA

CPU

Others

By Technology

System-on-Chip

System-in-Package

Multi-chip Module

Others

By Industry Vertical

Media & Advertising

BFSI, IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Others

