Demand for Road Sweeping Machine to be Fuelled by Rapid Shift in Consumer Perception and Increasing Awareness

Road Sweeping Machine Market: Market Introduction

Shortage of labour and the increasing need for road expansion have caused civic authorities to lean on mechanization for road development and repair. Garbage collection trucks, mechanized drain cleaners and road cleaning equipment now play an integral part in aiding manpower for completion of such jobs. A road sweeping machine is one such equipment essential in cleaning roads. Earlier, cost was a hampering factor impeding growth of this equipment. However, the scenario is different now with several municipal corporations outsourcing private contractors for road sweeping machines. They have realized that high initial investment on these machines will offset long term savings that these machines help them achieve. Now a days, infrastructure maintenance has gradually become a focus area and large township developers and civic authorities are increasingly depending on specialized road cleaning equipment.

Road sweeping machines will find tremendous opportunities in tourist places, owing to their increasing demand for maintaining roads and highways. These countries have to maintain infrastructure to attract tourists. Moreover, upcoming highway projects will surge demand for the road sweeping market. For instance, the Indian government approved sixteen highway projects, which will cost more than US$ 1,157 Mn. These highways will connect several cities and ease the movement of people from one place to other. These type of projects are expected to spur demand for the road sweeping equipment market.

Road Sweeping Machine Market: Dynamics

Developing road infrastructure, coupled with advancement in technology (mechanization) is expected to fuel demand for the global road sweeping machine market. Moreover, high cost of labour, frequent strikes and limited availability of man power across the globe are further expected to push demand for the road sweeping machine market during the forecast period.

Road Sweeping Machine Market: Restraint

Lack of awareness of this product in many small cities is expected to hamper growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, high cost of the product is further expected to restrict growth of the market.

Road Sweeping Machine Market: Trend/Opportunity

The future of road sweeping machines looks bright, owing to the fact that project developers and civic authorities all over world are looking at mechanized solutions to speed up maintenance work. Subsequently, global leaders are looking to enter this lucrative market. Integrated townships and industrial parks make up a trending opportunity for the road sweeping machine market.

Recently, road infrastructure is an area that has been receiving a lot of attention. With growing population and increasing urbanization, the rapid expansion of road networks is inevitable. Road sweeping machines are available in diesel, petrol or CNG, all of which can be opted as per user or customer preference. Each country’s government is taking initiatives to maintain road infrastructure. For instance, the Indian government implemented the ‘Swachh Bharat’ program to clean the roads and infrastructure of the country. Similarly, in European and North American countries, regulatory bodies are investing large amounts to maintain highways, roads and infrastructure.

Road Sweeping Machine Market: Segmentation

On the basis of brush type, the road sweeping machine market can be segmented into:

Steel wire

Nylon

Combination of nylon and steel wire

On the basis of broom type, the road sweeping machine market can be segmented into:

Mechanical Broom

Hydraulic Broom

Mechanical Broom (with water sprinkling systems)

On the basis of tractor sweeping capacity, the road sweeping machine market can be segmented into:

Low

Medium

High

On the basis of application, the road sweeping machine market can be segmented into:

Paved Surface

Unpaved Surface

Road Sweeping Machine Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the road sweeping machine market across the globe are:

Kam Avida Enviro Engineers

Roots Multiclean Ltd

Dulevo SpA

Bucher

Fayat Group

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science &Technology Co. Ltd

Boschung Mecatronic AG

Kato Works Co. Ltd

Avenit AG

Alfred Kärcher GmbH & Co. KG

