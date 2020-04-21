Endpoint Security Market: Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2025

The Global Endpoint Security Market was valued at USD 12.99 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 27.47 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.68% from 2017 to 2025.

Endpoint security is a client or server information security methodology for protecting a corporate network by focusing on network devices by monitoring their status, activities, software, authorization and authentication. For management and IT security personnel, endpoint security is an increasingly critical element for corporate networks. Endpoint security benefits the organization in several ways including â€“ integration and outsourcing, network independent real-time monitoring, and true end-point containment.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing demand for an integrated endpoint security solutions

1.2 Increasing demand to mitigate IT security risks

1.3 Rising trends of BYOD among organizations

1.4 Growing endpoint attacks

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Increasing complexities related to advanced threats

2.2 Poor knowledge about internal threats

2.3 Freely available endpoint security solutions

Market Segmentation:

The Global Endpoint Security Market is segmented on the deployment mode, component, organization size, vertical, and region.

1. By Deployment Mode:

1.1 Cloud-based

1.2 On-premise

2. By Component:

2.1 Solution

2.1.1 Firewall

2.1.2 Anti-virus

2.1.3 Endpoint Device Control

2.1.4 Anti-spyware/Anti-malware

2.1.5 Endpoint Application Control

2.1.6 Intrusion Prevention

2.2 Service

2.2.1 Consulting

2.2.2 Training and Support

2.2.3 Managed Services

3. Organization Size:

3.1 Large Enterprises

3.2 Small and Medium Organizations

3.3 Individuals

4. By Vertical:

4.1 Healthcare

4.2 Government and Defense

4.3 IT and Telecom

4.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

4.5 Retail

4.6 Education

4.7 Transportation

4.8 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Intel Security (McAfee)

2. Eset

3. Symantec Corporation

4. F-Secure

5. Trend Micro Incorporated

6. AVG Technologies

7. Bitdefender

8. Kaspersky Labs

9. Panda Security

10. Sophos Ltd

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Endpoint Security Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

