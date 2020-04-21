2019–2025 Europe Baby Car Seat Market Research: Industry Analysis and Forecast

According to BlueWeave Consulting, Europe Baby Car Seat Market is anticipated to expand at a significant rate over the forecast period. Owing to the upsurge in birth rate and growth in modernization in the European economy. An increase in suburbanization combined with the escalation in disposable earnings is expected to urge the market demand for the baby car seat. Moreover, security features for a baby car seat in automobiles are likely to enhance the market demand in each segment. Besides, convenience assistances offered by these seats, such as its capability to carry the baby to several places is adding fuel to the growth of the baby seat market.

Companies such as Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd, Dorel Industries Inc, Britax Group Ltd, Newell Brands Inc., Mothercare plc. Jané Group, Renolux France Industries, Recaro Holding GmbH, Artsana S.P.A and Brevi S.r.l are the key players in the industry.

Based on product type, the market segmented into Infant Car Seat, Combination Car Seat, Booster Car Seat, and convertible seats. Infant car seat segment expected to occupy 33.31% market share in 2018 and will generate a revenue of USD 0.12 Billion in 2025, due to high adoption of car seats particularly for this age group as these car seats are installed in cars in a manner, which protects baby’s head from trembling forward during an accident or sudden braking. Further, growing initiatives taken by respective governments of the countries to promote safety regulations for babies is aiding to the growth of the baby car seat during the forecast period.

The market based on the distribution channel market segregated into supermarkets/hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail and Others. The sales of baby car seat through online channels is estimated to be the fastest-growing channel with a CAGR of 4.05% and projected to reach USD 0.386 Billion by 2025. Convenience, better discount offers, multiple option availability are some factors encouraging the use of online channels for buying baby car seats. Rising smartphone sales along with the increasing number of internet users are pushing the use of online channels as a preferred medium; the segment is growing significantly during the forecast period.

Geographically, the Europe baby, car seat market, segmented into the United Kingdom, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe. United Kingdom leads the baby car seat market with a with a market share of more than 18% in 2018 and projected to reach to a value of USD 0.89 Billion by 2025, on account of stringent government laws regarding the use of baby car seats which in turn is anticipated to boost the market in United Kingdom during the projected period, thereby expected to supplement the growth of baby car seat market across the country.

