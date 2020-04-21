2014-2024: Europe Solid Wood Furniture Market Report Analysis, Type, Demand and Growth Opportunities by BlueWeave Consulting

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the solid wood furniture market is going to witness momentous growth during the forecast period 2014-2024. On accounts of rapidly increasing population, stimulating standard of living, and enticing tourists are generating new growth potentials for solid wood furniture manufacturers. Additionally, the cumulative demand for solid wood furniture from the hospitality sector is also a key factor in improving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising requirement for furniture from restaurants, coffee shops, and bars, among others, is expected to fuel market growth.

Due to the changing lifestyle pattern, there is a shift in consumer buying patterns. Owing to the affordability and new designs, people are going for a modern rustic design, which gives the aesthetic appeal to the home. Finishing, recoloring, and distinctive specialty effecting choices for wood furniture can add a sort of customization to wooden furniture and also help to improve its solidness. Low maintenance wood and the lower price is adding fuel to the sales of the solid wood market.

Based on type, market has been segmented into Oak Furniture, Teak Furniture, Walnut Furniture, Solid Timber Furniture and others. Solid timber furniture is projected to dominate the Europe solid wood furniture market owing to its higher tensile strength than other woods. Solid timber is tremendously strong and needs little maintenance. Oak wood furniture is anticipated to be the fastest growing product type. Perhaps Oak is one of the most extensively accessible woods, and is, thus, not too expensive.

Europe solid wood furniture market based on application has been bifurcated into Household Use and Commercial Use. Household segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 1.13% during, forecast period of 2019-2025 owing to high demand for exclusive home furniture coupled with increasing spending ability of consumers on home decor products. The commercial segment growth is attributed to wide industrialization due to escalating development of corporate offices and hotels in country. Also, growing disposable incomes, development in real estate and hospitality industries contributing towards demand of residential and commercial sector can propel product demand in near future.

Geographically, Europe solid wood furniture market has been segmented into UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain and Rest of Europe. Germany dominates the solid wood furniture market and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR 1.11% over forecast period 2019-2025. Owing to economic advancements, rising disposable income and growth of the real estate industry. Also, government initiatives to support other commercial and residential constructions, increasing tourism industry boosting hospitality sector, which is ultimately creating demand for luxury furniture.

