Global Essential Oils Market by Size, Growth, Share and Analysis Reports and Forecast 2018-2025

According to Blueweave Consulting, The Use of Essential Oil in various applications will reach USD XXXX Million with CAGR of X.XX%. Robust development of end-use industries like food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics, and aromatherapy has transformed into an upsurge in the demand for the product.

Changing consumer lifestyles, as well as increasing disposable income especially in the emerging countries is stimulating the growth of essential oil market. The growing consumer awareness about the ill-health effects of artificial chemicals used for giving texture & fragrances and for amassed the aesthetic appearance of the food products and health benefits associated with the consumption of essential oils has backed towards the growth of global essential oils market.

Orange oil was the most substantial and fastest growing product segment, with a demand of XX.X kilotons in 2018. Industries, like cosmetics, are increasingly utilizing orange essential oils to augment product value and sensory appeal. Additionally it has an wide application in food, , home care, and wellness due to its nontoxic nature which do not cause any reaction on use which is likely to surge product demand.

In 2018, the food & beverage application accounted for the prominent revenue share. They are ideal in the food industry primarily owing to its biological activity and for the properties provided by them like antioxidant, antifungal, and notably antibacterial.

The Global Essential Oils market is dominated by a number of players, amongst them the major players are Biolandes, doTERRA International LLC, Essential Oils of New Zealand Ltd., Sydney Essential Oils Co. Pty Ltd, Young Living Essential Oils, The Lebermuth Company, Inc., Moksha Lifestyle Products, Farotti S.R.L., India Essential Oils, and Cargill. Companies in this industry are following different strategies to strengthen their market position.

Global Essential Oils Market: Product Type Analysis

Essential Oils are segmented in various types which include Lavender, Orange, Eucalyptus, Peppermint, Lemon, Spearmint, Rosemary, Tea Tree.

Orange Essential Oil segment is growing extensively with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Orange has a wide variety of use in domestic, industrial as well as medical sector. In domestic sector, it is used to as an added flavor whereas industrially it is used as extracts in soaps, lotions, creams, room fresheners, soft beverages, biscuits, confectionery, etc. Increasing demand from the food and beverage industry is growing the orang essential oils market.

Eucalyptus Essential oils in the global essential oils market is growing with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Eucalyptus has various medicinal properties and is widely used in making of various medicines like chest rubs, sore throat sprays, inhalers, mouthwashes, etc. Demand for essential oil infused medicines across the globe is surging the demand for Eucalyptus essential oils.

Global Essential Oils Market: Application Analysis

Food & Beverages is the fastest growing segment in the global essential oils market during the forecast period. People are increasingly becoming health conscious and thus opting for natural and mineral enriched foods. More and more food & beverage manufacturers are now thus shifting towards using essential oils for flavouring of foods since they are natural and they provide so many health benefits equally.

Spa & Relaxation is the second fastest growing market for essential oils globally. Essential oils have so varied qualities and benefits that more and more spas and salons are using them to provide relaxing massage, release stress, provide antidepressant, antiseptic and other benefits.

Global Essential Oils Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

Online Stores segment for the essential oils market is the fastest growing market and is expected to grow significantly with a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Availability of all types of products at the convenience of the consumers is majorly driving the market. With the advent of technology, people can now choose from a variety of options, order at any time of the day, pay according to their convenience, and get the products delivered at their door steps. Thus, more and more people are shifting towards online suppliers to buy the essential oils and products.

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets are growing steadily with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are huge markets where a lot of products are available and displayed for customers to know and choose from. Availability of all variants, flavours, sizes etc. are constantly driving the growth of supermarkets & hypermarkets in the essential oils market.

Global Essential Oils Market: Regional Analysis

North America is the leading region in the essential oils market and will grow with a steady CAGR during the forecast period. The market is mainly growing due to people growing more and more concern about their health and wellness along with introduction of complementary and alternative medicines.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global essential oils market with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Rising preference for natural ingredients in food and beverages and other products as well is majorly driving the market. India is expected to contribute for the highest market share followed by China.

