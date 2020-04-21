Global Eyewear Market Trends, Share, Size, Analysis and Forecast –(2019-2025)

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Eyewear Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025 owing to the increase in the prevalence of chronic eye diseases across the world. The prime drivers of the global eyewear market are increasing awareness about eye health hectic lifestyle and changing demographics are the other factor propelling the market of the global eyewear market. Factors such as increasing life span, growing geriatric population, and changing fashion trends have also fostered the demand in the market. The longer usage of tablets and smartphones has increased the risk of vision problems such as myopia, astigmatism, hypermetropia/hyperopia, and presbyopia that will further drive eyewear industry demand over the forecast period.

Urbanization and rising penetration of smartphone technology and internet connectivity are projected to grow eyesight problems which can create the opportunity for the manufacturers in the market. Furthermore, contemporary innovations and technological advancements have added to the variety and quality of eyewear with an aesthetic appeal and style, making eyewear a personality-enhancing accessory that in turn, increased the sales volume of the global eyewear market.

Moreover, the introduction of low cost and disposable lenses has garnered significant attraction due to its easy affordability across the global market. Furthermore, on-going fashion trends of wearing designer eyewear have emerged as one unconventional driver owing to the rising disposable income of the consumers.

Key players in the global eyewear market include CooperVision, Luxottica Group S.p.A, Bausch + Lomb Inc., CooperVision, Fielmann AG, and Safilo Group S.p.A. and others. Acquisitions, mergers, and new product developments are key strategies used by key participants to improve their competitiveness and to cater customer bases in the global market. For instance, in January 2017, Essilor International SA and Luxottica Group S.p.A entered into merger agreement, in order to improve its position in the global eyewear market.

Based on the product, the global eyewear market is categorized into Spectacles, Contact Lenses and Sunglasses. The sunglasses segment to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing awareness of eye protection from harmful UVB and UVV rays has influenced the demand for sunglasses. Moreover, the increased level of competition in the sunglasses market has resulted in reduced prices and product innovation. Also, the key players are focusing on offering their products through various e-commerce website and applications such as KREWE and Lenskart, to improve their branding and online presence across the global market. Furthermore, the introduction of contact lenses has served an easy way for the consumer to shun eyeglasses, without going through laser treatment, that in turn propelling the growth of the global eyewear market during the forthcoming period.

The global eyewear market based on the distribution channel is categorized into Online Stores, Retail Stores, and Specialty Stores. The specialty stores segment dominates the global eyewear market and is expected to continue its dominance over the coming years. The manufacturers have also adopted vertical integration and an effective distribution network to drive profitability. The specialty stores are still the most preferred channels for consumers to purchase eyeglasses owing to the offered range of services including eye examinations and consultations from practiced optometrists. However, a shift in consumer preference toward online purchasing and booming e-commerce will enhance product sales and factors such as shopping experience, convenient home delivery, and competitive pricing are the major factors driving product sale through online store distribution channel.

The Europe region is expected to be the largest regional market, primarily due to high average selling prices for the eyewear products and a strong inclination toward the premium category. Premium consumers are increasingly opting for scratch-resistant, anti-reflective, and UV protected eyewear products, which is further fueling the demand in a particular region. Moreover, the presence of major eyewear vendors such as Safilo and Luxottica has led the European region to dominate in the global eyewear industry. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region. Factors such as the dense population, changing lifestyle, and increasing purchasing power are estimated to be the key drivers contributing to the regional growth. Thus, the robust eyewear demand is expected to result in an increased growth rate despite lower selling prices over the forecast period.

