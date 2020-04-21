Global Footwear market to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period (2019-2025)

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Footwear market is anticipated to worth USD 207.49 million in 2018, with a CAGR of 3.7% during 2019-2025. Footwear is increasingly gaining popularity as a fashion accessory among consumers worldwide. The increasing role of footwear as a precursor to new fashion trends is a lucrative share in the market.

Growing enthusiasm and awareness regarding the health benefits of sports & fitness activities backed up by flourishing retail e-commerce sector globally, and the rising disposable income of consumers in developing countries are estimated to drive the growth of the footwear market over the forthcoming years. Moreover, the health-conscious consumer starts preferring the appropriate type of shoes for sports activities to prevent muscle injuries, leg injuries, knee pain, hip pain, and back pain, which in turn increases the sales volume of footwear.

The increasing demand for trendy yet comfortable footwear among consumers of all age groups is also pushing the footwear market globally. Also, the prominent players in the market are focusing on developing innovative technologies to increase the stability of shoes and make them comfortable, which helps to provide maximum flexibility and adequate support along the ankle to ensure free foot movement. Furthermore, the rising demand for different types of footwear products is paving new opportunities for the manufacturers. Additionally, Key players are using various platforms, such as the Olympic Games, F1 car racing events, and are collaborating with international sports platforms aiming to promote the products worldwide.

Key players operating in Footwear market includes Adidas AG, Nike Inc., Bata Limited, Puma SE, Asics Corporation, VF Corporation, New Balance Athletics, Inc., Deichmann SE, The Columbia Sportswear Company, Polartec, LLC, Skechers USA, Inc., Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Major Key Players are focused on organic and inorganic strategies such as merger & acquisition and new product launches to enhance their business and product.

Leather Segment is expected to hold significant market share during the past years and is expected to display a similar trend over the forecast period. The leather is more in demand due to its multiple benefits such as breathable, elastic, tear proof, abrasion-resistant, heat insulating, and supple. Moreover, it lends shoe protection with its sturdiness, also has a temperature-regulating effect, as well as lends shoes a sophisticated appearance as well. In additional companies are continuously launching innovative products such as In 2018, luxury brand Hugo Boss launched vegan pineapple leather men’s shoes and raised concerns towards the growing demand for cruelty-free footwear range by introducing vegan shoes for men.

Retail stores dominated the global footwear market owing to the wide availability of different product types and also offering a superior buying experience to the customers as compared to online sales. However, the online channel is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the consumer inclination towards convenience shopping, discounts and easy return policies offered by various e-commerce websites. Moreover, online portals are extensively used in developed countries for buying consumer durable goods which in turns become a steady revenue generating source for footwear manufacturers over the forecast period. Furthermore, significant growth exhibited by e-commerce platforms in developing countries, including India and China, is compelling manufacturers to innovate their distribution strategies for these countries.

Asia Pacific region accounts to hold the largest share of the global footwear market due to the highest population base, low-cost labor, and a large pool of skilled professionals. China is expected to hold the largest production of footwear market followed by India, ASEAN, and others which further enhanced the growth of the footwear market of this region. However, North America is projected to witness a promising growth rate and is an important region in terms of revenue generation of the global footwear market. Owing to the changing lifestyle, increasing sports activities, proliferating in a number of sales channel, and a prominent increase in internet retailing has added to the growth of the footwear market in this region. In addition, growing awareness among the residents of this region to stay healthy, fit, and active is one of the factors behind the dominance of the North America region in the footwear market.

