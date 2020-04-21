At 3.39% CAGR, Global Hair Care Products Market Size Poised to Touch USD 116,345 million by 2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global Hair Care products market is anticipated to worth USD 116,345 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 3.39% during 2019-2025. Hair care products help to control the properties and behavior of one’s hair so that it can be maintained and styled desirably. The global market of hair care products is growing with a healthy growth rate owing to the increasing number of fashion-conscious consumers and the rise in male grooming, coupled with increasing demand for healthy, lustrous, and manageable hair.

Moreover, the expanding aging population and subsequent adoption of hair colors and dyes have also provided thrust to the market growth. Also, a surge in hair and scalp related problems among the consumers has led to several product innovations by manufacturers accommodating the prevalent and changing consumer tastes and preferences, thereby facilitating the demand for hair care products in the coming years.

The key players operating in the global hair care products industry include L’Oreal Group, Henkel AG & Co., Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever Corporation, Kao Corporation, Aveda Corporation (Estee Lauder), Avon Products Inc., Revlon Inc., Olaplex, and Pai Shau. Most of the key players are engaged in adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisition, collaborations, and new product development to increase their global market share.

The Global market of hair care products is segmented into shampoo, color, conditioner, styling products, oil, and others. The shampoo is expected to be dominated segment in the global market due to the degradation in the global environment. The shampoo is widely used for the removal of environmental pollutants, dirt, dandruff, oils, skin particles, and to eradicate the unwanted build-up of hair. Furthermore, rising consumer awareness on the benefits of organic and natural shampoo in developing countries such as Africa, China is estimated to propel the market growth. Hair color is expected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 3.81% over the forecast period owing to the changing fashion trend. These products have gained popularity and visibility among male customers due to celebrity endorsement. The advertisements aired on social media platform, televisions and other platforms have a huge impact on end-users. Moreover, increasing penetration of national and international salons in tier II and tier III cities in the Asia Pacific, EMEA, and North America region is predicted impede the demand for the color variants.

The Global market of hair care products is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth rate in the global hair care market over the forecast period. The key drivers include the ever-increasing population, higher per capita income in developing countries like India and China, and awareness about hair care are promoting the overall growth of the global hair care product market. In the past few years, many key players have launched their products in the Asia Pacific region and have gained momentum too. Meanwhile, North America and Europe region will continue to remain prominent in the global hair care market. Due to the high levels of awareness regarding personal hygiene, availability of a wide range of products, and developed economies are some factors propelling the growth in these regions.

