Global Kitchenware & Housewares Market 2019: Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast- By Regional Size, Share, Growth, Trend

According to BlueWeave Consulting, Global Kitchenware & Housewares Market is anticipated to rise at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Owing to modernization in style and design of appliances which attracts most to the consumers. Multi-functional and well-designed appliance demand is high due to rising consumer consciousness. Manufacturers are investing in innovations and technology to meet the demand of consumers. Traditional kitchen appliances are time-consuming, improvement in modern technology helps to reduce the time consumption. Modern appliances offer extra features, user-friendly, more durability and efficiency. Online distribution channels are helping young working consumer groups to reduce their stress of shopping as they have hectic schedules. It offers them to shop online due to easy convenience and doorstep facilities with replacement and return warranties. These are the prominent dynamics enhancing the growth of the global Kitchenware & Housewares market.

Advanced Remote control features of smart appliances are making them more flexible and popular among consumers. Depending on the utilization of smart appliance technology, it provides more precise control over the heating and cooling with a programmable smart thermostat that helps to absorb schedule and temperature preferences. Improved functionality of smart appliances delivers high energy-efficient solutions that help consumers to reduce their electricity and fuel bills. Smart kitchenware and housewares appliances are more energy-efficient as compared to the traditional one that is helping the market grow at a steady growth rate over the forecast period.

Companies such as Conair Corporation ARC International SA, International Cookware SAS, Lock & Lock Co Ltd, Groupe SEB, Tupperware Brands Corporation, Avon Products, Inc. Libbey Inc., Pacific Market International, Zepter International SA, Inter Ikea Systems B.V., and The Oneida Group are key players in the industries.

Based on type, Housewares product has segmented into Tableware, Glassware, Crystalware, and Flatware. Tableware further segmented to Melamine, Porcelain and Glass . Glassware subcategorized as Pint, Red Wine, Tea Cup, Flute and Coffee Mug. Crystalware subdivided into stemware and barware. Flatware further segmented into Stainless Steel flatware, Silver Plated flatware and others.

Based on type, a product segmented into cookware and utensils. Cookware subdivided as Cast Iron, Stainless steel, aluminum and others. Utensils further separated into cookware, ovenware and bakeware. The cookware product segment dominated the market and expected to grow at a significant growth rate. Consumers like to prepare diverse types of cuisines, especially in countries such as India and China, and likely to drive the market for cookware to the positive side in the forecast period.

Based on type, Distribution channels divided into wholesale distributor and retail distributor. Retail distributor further categorized into Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Supermarkets/food stores, Online Retailers and Others. The Supermarkets/food stores segment established majority of the market share due to physical availibility of product and awareness that the online retailers will fail to deliver the fragile item properly. Online retailers channel is expected to register the fastest growth in the forecast period. Growing usage and penetration of internet in the rural areas is influencing the segment growth.

Europe is a prominent region of the kitchenware market & Housewares Market during the forecast period. Owing to demographic, economic and technological growth in the region. Smart appliances are rapidly gaining popularity in the region due to easy accessibility & advancement in appliance technology. Cultivating Internet access and easy operability from isolated locations via technology are subsidizing the growth of the market. An escalation in health awareness coupled with the obtainability of a wide range of cooking recipes online or through social media is enforcing customers to favor homemade food. These has caused a higher demand for time-saving and convenient cooking appliances. Furthermore, the higher income levels have also supported customers to move forward to buy a product with better features and brand value

