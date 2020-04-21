Global Leather Goods Market Development and Forecast by 2018-2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The global Leather Goods market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to growth in disposable income, improved living of standards, changing fashion trends, and growing domestic and international tourism.

Growing innovation in leather goods design along with the addition of new features will boost the Leather Goods Market in the upcoming year. Moreover, the major factor driving the market growth is the rise in consumer preference for branded leather goods and improvement in distribution network such as the opening of new retail stores in various cities. Furthermore, growth in consumer awareness about the latest fashion trends in the world in the account of massive internet penetration and rising adoption of social media platforms which is expected to trigger the global leather goods market. Moreover, the growing tourism industry around the globe has prompted the expansion of leather luggage market which will be expected to play a major role in the leather goods market.

Furthermore, rising demand for comfortable, trendy, and fancy leather goods along with growing brand awareness is expected to have a positive impact on the leather goods market. Additionally, initiatives and policy from government and financial institutions to support small manufacturing industries related to leather goods industry development is another key factor to influence the global leather goods market on a huge scale. Besides it, the increasing number of working men and women population across the globe that are attracted towards diverse wardrobe fashion collection around the world is another key factor for augmentation in global leather goods market in the anticipated period.

Companies such as Adidas AG, Chanel S.A., Tumi Holdings, Inc., Tapestry, Inc., Gianni Versace S.p.A., Dolce&Gabbana S.r.l, Giorgio Armani S.P.A., Hermès International S.A., Kering S.A., Prada S.p.A, Samsonite International S.A., VIP Industries Limited, and Ralph Lauren Corporation Burberry, Giorgio Armani, Gianni Versace, VF Corporation, Richemont, , Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH), Coach, Puma, Herms, Reebok, , Valentino Fashion Group are the key players in manufacturing Leather Goods.

On the basis of Products type, the Leather Goods market has been segmented into Footwear, Luggage, Wallets & Purses, Apparel, and Others. By product type, Footwear segment dominates the global Leather Goods owing to the rising income level among consumers, changes in Lifestyles coupled with increasing consumer spending, the surge in working-class population and demand for formal shoes especially leather products. Moreover, increasing inclination of consumer towards comfortable and high-quality products, increment in per capita footwear consumption is expected to the influence the global footwear leather markets. Luggage segment will drive by the availability of different designs and styles of luggage rather than a few limited designs in online and offline retail stores.

On the basis of distribution, the global Leather Goods market has been segmented into E-commerce and retail stores. By distribution channel, E-commerce will lead the market due to increasing penetration of internet users across the globe. Moreover, the trend of online shopping is on the rise on the account which provides better accessibility offered by these websites, which will drive the e-commerce segment in the future timeline. Retail stores segment will drive rapid urbanization & industrialization which lead to the opening of shopping stores in various places such as strip shopping centers, indoor shopping malls, and commercial and residential areas. Major Consumers usually prefer shopping from retail stores in the account of better consumer-product interaction which will impel the retail segment growth over the next few years.

On the basis of region, the Leather Goods market has been segmental into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific dominates the world Leather Goods market over the forecast period owing to the increasingly relying on the domestic market rather than exports due to the major manufacturing unit in this region. Moreover, developing countries such as India, inviting international players to invest in the retail sector and consumer sector through giving exemption in FDI. North America is projected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period due to rapidly expanding in e-commerce sector in the U.S. fashion market coupled with the rising number of digital payment option.

