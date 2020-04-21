Global Oral Hygiene Market is estimated to grow at CAGR of 5.4% during Forecast Period, 2019-2025

BlueWeave Consulting review study of the Global Oral Hygiene Market is anticipated to worth US$ 58.7 billion in 2025 with a significant CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Rising demand for medical treatment and preventive healthcare leads to driving the demand for oral hygiene in the global region. Tooth decay or gum diseases are the major broad spread form of chronic disease globally & constitute a significant worldwide wellbeing challenge. The treatment of dental caries is costly, representing around 5–10% of the all-out consumption on social insurance borne by developed. Seminars and awareness programs help players to product portfolio promotion and share contributions in CSR activities, which additionally expected to bring about increasing the adoption rate for oral care products and contribute to driving the oral hygiene market in the upcoming years.

Some of the major industry players are Unilever, Supersmile, Sunstar Suisse S.A., Procter & Gamble, Patanjali, Lion Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Himalaya, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, and Other Prominent Player.

Based on product type, the global oral hygiene market segmented into the toothbrush, toothpaste, dental accessories, denture products, etc. With the rising awareness concern of oral healthcare and the adoption of new technological advancement, product witness growth in pastes, gels, and polishes for daily oral health prevention and maintenance to resist bacterial infection.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global oral hygiene market bifurcated into departmental stores, retailing pharmacies, e-commerce, and general stores. In the existing trend, the general store sharing the major market share and dominating the market due to the huge number of general stores across the globe. Manufacturers directly or indirectly depend upon general stores for marketing & storage purposes of their oral hygiene products on a large scale. The key factor in boosting the general store market is feasible accessibility in the global oral hygiene market.

Amidst geography, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to propel the growth in the oral hygiene market, with the rising number of geriatric patients associated with dental & periodontal diseases, rising disposable income, increasing healthcare expenditure, and oral healthcare enhancement. The presence of a prominent player in emerging Asia countries is one of the growth driven factors for the Asia-Pacific oral hygiene market. Followed by Asia-Pacific, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the forecasted period of 2019-2025.

