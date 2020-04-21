Green Tea Market by Share, Size, Growth, Trend, Analysis and Forecast 2018-2025 | Top Key Players: Tetley GB Ltd., Tata Global Beverage, Nestle S.A., DSM Nutritional Products

According to upcoming report by BlueWeave Consulting, “Global Green Tea Market, by Type, by Flavors, by Distribution Channel, by Region, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share and Forecast, 2015-2025” The global green tea market is projected to grow with a significant growth rate during the forecast period 2018-2025.

Tea is the second most popular beverage consumed after water. Green tea is one among the fastest-growing segments of the global tea market. The growing awareness regarding the health benefits and an immensely rising number of obesity and cardiovascular diseases are the major factor fueling the demand for green tea globally. When it comes to flavors, green tea consumption differs from one country to another. As a result of the rising popularity of various flavors in the green tea market and increasing consumer base along with an introduction of new tea flavors like tulsi flavor, mint flavor, matcha flavors, and others is projected to have robust growth in the global green tea market over the forecast period.

Additionally, due to its antioxidant and remedial properties, it is used in curing and preventing of many diseases like cancer, diabetes, tooth decay, heart disease and maintaining proper cholesterol and blood level in the body. Moreover, Green tea acts as a natural detoxification agent and helps in healing scars, managing weight, and improve the quality of the skin. The growing popularity of convenience options has driven the rise in the consumer preferences for green tea, all while keeping the product offerings fresh and unique to grab more consumers.

Companies such as Tetley GB Ltd., Tata Global Beverage, Nestle S.A., DSM Nutritional Products, Associated British Foods LLC, Unilever Group, Oregon Chai Inc, Northern tea Merchants Ltd., AMORE Pacific Corp, and Numi Organic Tea, AriZona Beverage Company LLC, Amorepacific Corporation are the key players in manufacturing green tea globally.

On the basis of type, green tea market is segmented into Tea Bags, Instant Mixes, Iced Green Tea, and Loose Leaf. Tea bags are anticipated to be the leading segment in the green tea market. A tea bag is a small, porous bag used to steep tea. Tea bags are generally made of filter paper, cotton muslin or “silken” food-grade plastic. Tea bags come in different shapes such as rounded, pyramid tea bags and even stick-like tubes made from perforated foil have been added to the growing list of tea bag shapes. The perseverance of the tea bag is rooted in the belief that for tea to taste its best, the leaves ought to remove from the hot water at the end of a specific brewing period.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global green tea market has been segmented into Retail Stores, Specialty Retailers, and Online Distributors. The retail store’s channel is witnessing high growth. Retail stores have high growth potential due to the presence of large middle-income group further new wave of expansion through the compact store format will favor the green tea demand in retail stores. Convenience stores represent the largest segment followed by supermarkets and hypermarkets owing to the rising number of health-conscious consumers, expanding the working population and increasing urbanization are boosting the green tea market. Apart from normal stores e-commerce is the next big sector globally.

Geographically, the green tea market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia-Pacific is the leading region during the forecast period 2019-2025. Owing to the rising population and healthcare awareness. China is the largest producer of green market. Countries such as Japan, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and India are the emergent market of green tea in Asia Pacific reason. Europe is projected to be the fastest growing market for the green tea industry owing to rising health benefits among consumers.

