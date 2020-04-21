GRP & GRE Pipe Market Study for 2020 to 2026 Providing Information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry Challenges

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global GRP & GRE Pipe market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global GRP & GRE Pipe market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global GRP & GRE Pipe market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global GRP & GRE Pipe market.

Leading players of the global GRP & GRE Pipe market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global GRP & GRE Pipe market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global GRP & GRE Pipe market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global GRP & GRE Pipe market.

The major players that are operating in the global GRP & GRE Pipe market are: National Oilwell Varco (NOV), Amiantit, ZCL Composites, Future Pipe Industries (FPI), The Hobas Group, Graphite India Limited, Lianyungang Zhongfu, Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory, Hengrun Group, Enduro Composites, Chemical Process Piping (CPP), Jizhou Zhongyi

Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market by Product Type: Polyester, Epoxy, Others

Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market by Application: Oil and Gas, Sewage Pipe, Irrigation, Others

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global GRP & GRE Pipe market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global GRP & GRE Pipe market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global GRP & GRE Pipe market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global GRP & GRE Pipe market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global GRP & GRE Pipe market

Exploring key dynamics of the global GRP & GRE Pipe market

Highlighting important trends of the global GRP & GRE Pipe market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global GRP & GRE Pipe market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global GRP & GRE Pipe market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 GRP & GRE Pipe Market Overview

1.1 GRP & GRE Pipe Product Overview

1.2 GRP & GRE Pipe Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Polyester

1.2.2 Epoxy

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): GRP & GRE Pipe Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the GRP & GRE Pipe Industry

1.5.1.1 GRP & GRE Pipe Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and GRP & GRE Pipe Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for GRP & GRE Pipe Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by GRP & GRE Pipe Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players GRP & GRE Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers GRP & GRE Pipe Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 GRP & GRE Pipe Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by GRP & GRE Pipe Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in GRP & GRE Pipe as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into GRP & GRE Pipe Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers GRP & GRE Pipe Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America GRP & GRE Pipe Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific GRP & GRE Pipe Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe GRP & GRE Pipe Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America GRP & GRE Pipe Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa GRP & GRE Pipe Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global GRP & GRE Pipe by Application

4.1 GRP & GRE Pipe Segment by Application

4.1.1 Oil and Gas

4.1.2 Sewage Pipe

4.1.3 Irrigation

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America GRP & GRE Pipe by Application

4.5.2 Europe GRP & GRE Pipe by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific GRP & GRE Pipe by Application

4.5.4 Latin America GRP & GRE Pipe by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa GRP & GRE Pipe by Application

5 North America GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in GRP & GRE Pipe Business

10.1 National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

10.1.1 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Corporation Information

10.1.2 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) GRP & GRE Pipe Products Offered

10.1.5 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Recent Development

10.2 Amiantit

10.2.1 Amiantit Corporation Information

10.2.2 Amiantit Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Amiantit GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) GRP & GRE Pipe Products Offered

10.2.5 Amiantit Recent Development

10.3 ZCL Composites

10.3.1 ZCL Composites Corporation Information

10.3.2 ZCL Composites Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 ZCL Composites GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 ZCL Composites GRP & GRE Pipe Products Offered

10.3.5 ZCL Composites Recent Development

10.4 Future Pipe Industries (FPI)

10.4.1 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) GRP & GRE Pipe Products Offered

10.4.5 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Recent Development

10.5 The Hobas Group

10.5.1 The Hobas Group Corporation Information

10.5.2 The Hobas Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 The Hobas Group GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 The Hobas Group GRP & GRE Pipe Products Offered

10.5.5 The Hobas Group Recent Development

10.6 Graphite India Limited

10.6.1 Graphite India Limited Corporation Information

10.6.2 Graphite India Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Graphite India Limited GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Graphite India Limited GRP & GRE Pipe Products Offered

10.6.5 Graphite India Limited Recent Development

10.7 Lianyungang Zhongfu

10.7.1 Lianyungang Zhongfu Corporation Information

10.7.2 Lianyungang Zhongfu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Lianyungang Zhongfu GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Lianyungang Zhongfu GRP & GRE Pipe Products Offered

10.7.5 Lianyungang Zhongfu Recent Development

10.8 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

10.8.1 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory Corporation Information

10.8.2 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory GRP & GRE Pipe Products Offered

10.8.5 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory Recent Development

10.9 Hengrun Group

10.9.1 Hengrun Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Hengrun Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Hengrun Group GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Hengrun Group GRP & GRE Pipe Products Offered

10.9.5 Hengrun Group Recent Development

10.10 Enduro Composites

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 GRP & GRE Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Enduro Composites GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Enduro Composites Recent Development

10.11 Chemical Process Piping (CPP)

10.11.1 Chemical Process Piping (CPP) Corporation Information

10.11.2 Chemical Process Piping (CPP) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Chemical Process Piping (CPP) GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Chemical Process Piping (CPP) GRP & GRE Pipe Products Offered

10.11.5 Chemical Process Piping (CPP) Recent Development

10.12 Jizhou Zhongyi

10.12.1 Jizhou Zhongyi Corporation Information

10.12.2 Jizhou Zhongyi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Jizhou Zhongyi GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Jizhou Zhongyi GRP & GRE Pipe Products Offered

10.12.5 Jizhou Zhongyi Recent Development

11 GRP & GRE Pipe Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 GRP & GRE Pipe Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 GRP & GRE Pipe Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

