GRP & GRE Pipe Market Study for 2020 to 2026 Providing Information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry Challenges
LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global GRP & GRE Pipe market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global GRP & GRE Pipe market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global GRP & GRE Pipe market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global GRP & GRE Pipe market.
Leading players of the global GRP & GRE Pipe market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global GRP & GRE Pipe market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global GRP & GRE Pipe market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global GRP & GRE Pipe market.
The major players that are operating in the global GRP & GRE Pipe market are: National Oilwell Varco (NOV), Amiantit, ZCL Composites, Future Pipe Industries (FPI), The Hobas Group, Graphite India Limited, Lianyungang Zhongfu, Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory, Hengrun Group, Enduro Composites, Chemical Process Piping (CPP), Jizhou Zhongyi
Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market by Product Type: Polyester, Epoxy, Others
Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market by Application: Oil and Gas, Sewage Pipe, Irrigation, Others
Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global GRP & GRE Pipe market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global GRP & GRE Pipe market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global GRP & GRE Pipe market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.
Report Objectives
- Analyzing the size of the global GRP & GRE Pipe market on the basis of value and volume
- Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global GRP & GRE Pipe market
- Exploring key dynamics of the global GRP & GRE Pipe market
- Highlighting important trends of the global GRP & GRE Pipe market in terms of production, revenue, and sales
- Deeply profiling top players of the global GRP & GRE Pipe market and showing how they compete in the industry
- Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them
- Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global GRP & GRE Pipe market
- Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.
Table Of Content
1 GRP & GRE Pipe Market Overview
1.1 GRP & GRE Pipe Product Overview
1.2 GRP & GRE Pipe Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Polyester
1.2.2 Epoxy
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): GRP & GRE Pipe Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the GRP & GRE Pipe Industry
1.5.1.1 GRP & GRE Pipe Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and GRP & GRE Pipe Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for GRP & GRE Pipe Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by GRP & GRE Pipe Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players GRP & GRE Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers GRP & GRE Pipe Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 GRP & GRE Pipe Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by GRP & GRE Pipe Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in GRP & GRE Pipe as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into GRP & GRE Pipe Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers GRP & GRE Pipe Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America GRP & GRE Pipe Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific GRP & GRE Pipe Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe GRP & GRE Pipe Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America GRP & GRE Pipe Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa GRP & GRE Pipe Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global GRP & GRE Pipe by Application
4.1 GRP & GRE Pipe Segment by Application
4.1.1 Oil and Gas
4.1.2 Sewage Pipe
4.1.3 Irrigation
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America GRP & GRE Pipe by Application
4.5.2 Europe GRP & GRE Pipe by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific GRP & GRE Pipe by Application
4.5.4 Latin America GRP & GRE Pipe by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa GRP & GRE Pipe by Application
5 North America GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in GRP & GRE Pipe Business
10.1 National Oilwell Varco (NOV)
10.1.1 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Corporation Information
10.1.2 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) GRP & GRE Pipe Products Offered
10.1.5 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Recent Development
10.2 Amiantit
10.2.1 Amiantit Corporation Information
10.2.2 Amiantit Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Amiantit GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) GRP & GRE Pipe Products Offered
10.2.5 Amiantit Recent Development
10.3 ZCL Composites
10.3.1 ZCL Composites Corporation Information
10.3.2 ZCL Composites Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 ZCL Composites GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 ZCL Composites GRP & GRE Pipe Products Offered
10.3.5 ZCL Composites Recent Development
10.4 Future Pipe Industries (FPI)
10.4.1 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Corporation Information
10.4.2 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) GRP & GRE Pipe Products Offered
10.4.5 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Recent Development
10.5 The Hobas Group
10.5.1 The Hobas Group Corporation Information
10.5.2 The Hobas Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 The Hobas Group GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 The Hobas Group GRP & GRE Pipe Products Offered
10.5.5 The Hobas Group Recent Development
10.6 Graphite India Limited
10.6.1 Graphite India Limited Corporation Information
10.6.2 Graphite India Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Graphite India Limited GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Graphite India Limited GRP & GRE Pipe Products Offered
10.6.5 Graphite India Limited Recent Development
10.7 Lianyungang Zhongfu
10.7.1 Lianyungang Zhongfu Corporation Information
10.7.2 Lianyungang Zhongfu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Lianyungang Zhongfu GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Lianyungang Zhongfu GRP & GRE Pipe Products Offered
10.7.5 Lianyungang Zhongfu Recent Development
10.8 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory
10.8.1 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory Corporation Information
10.8.2 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory GRP & GRE Pipe Products Offered
10.8.5 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory Recent Development
10.9 Hengrun Group
10.9.1 Hengrun Group Corporation Information
10.9.2 Hengrun Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Hengrun Group GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Hengrun Group GRP & GRE Pipe Products Offered
10.9.5 Hengrun Group Recent Development
10.10 Enduro Composites
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 GRP & GRE Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Enduro Composites GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Enduro Composites Recent Development
10.11 Chemical Process Piping (CPP)
10.11.1 Chemical Process Piping (CPP) Corporation Information
10.11.2 Chemical Process Piping (CPP) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Chemical Process Piping (CPP) GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Chemical Process Piping (CPP) GRP & GRE Pipe Products Offered
10.11.5 Chemical Process Piping (CPP) Recent Development
10.12 Jizhou Zhongyi
10.12.1 Jizhou Zhongyi Corporation Information
10.12.2 Jizhou Zhongyi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Jizhou Zhongyi GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Jizhou Zhongyi GRP & GRE Pipe Products Offered
10.12.5 Jizhou Zhongyi Recent Development
11 GRP & GRE Pipe Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 GRP & GRE Pipe Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 GRP & GRE Pipe Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
