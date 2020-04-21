India Aloe Vera Juice Market is projected to reach USD 38.66 Million by 2025 | CAGR of 10%

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the India Aloe Vera Juice market is anticipated to worth USD 38.66 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 10% during 2019-2025. The market is expected to increase on the back of growing health concerns amongst the consumers during the forecast period.

Aloe Vera is extensively used for its healing and restorative properties. The population across India is increasing the consumption of aloe vera juice with the purpose of cure and overcoming the deficiency. Continuous introduction of aloe vera based flavored juice and rising adoption of aloe vera products are key factors that are bolstering the expansion of this segment. Aloe vera juice offers numerous health benefits, including the prevention of digestive disorders, treatment of anemia, and skin health.

Aloe vera extracts are used to produce aloe vera drinks and food in with the purpose of minimizing the burden of diseases. Aloe vera juice has a mild, tolerable flavor, and the juice mixes easily into smoothies and shakes; therefore, aloe vera drinks adapted as a food supplement. Aloe Vera juices are rich in several nutrients such as Calcium, Potassium, Manganese, Zinc, Vitamin A, B, C, and E. Growing consumers spending on healthy products and health benefits of aloe vera juices are projected to be the dynamic factors behind the growth of aloe vera juice market. Further, the rising popularity of herbal products amongst the consumers is expected to boost the adoption of aloe vera juice products over the forecast period.

Companies such as Aloe Veda Personal Care, AloeVera India, Brihans Natural Products Ltd., Bright Lifecare Pvt. Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Forest Essentials, Fabindia, Khadi Natural, Nature’s Essence Pvt. Ltd., Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Rattan Organic Foods Pvt. Ltd., Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt. Ltd., and The Himalaya Drug Company are the leading players of aloe vera juice market across the India.

On the basis of the product, the aloe vera juice market is categorized as Fibre and Non-Fibre juice. Aloe vera juice is a sticky, thick liquid made of flesh of the aloe vera plant leaf. Fibre provides complete nourishment to the body. Fibre juice is loaded with a bevy of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants essential for the body and provides other health benefits. Also, help to maintain a healthy weight and lowering the risk of diabetes, heart disease. It’s commonly known to treat sunburns. Aloe vera juice is formed by crushing or grinding the entire leaf of the aloe vera plant, followed by several steps to purify and filter the liquid.

India Aloe Vera Juice market has been segmented based on flavor type as flavored juice and non- flavored juice. Owing to bitter, watery, with acidic taste flavor aloe vera juice market is projected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. The Food and Beverages industry is developing swiftly and hybrid drinks with aloe Vera juice are being sold. Such drinks are gaining wide favorability among consumers and further boosting the Aloe Vera juice industry. Non-flavored variant is projected to grow the fastest owing to increasing trend of natural food.

On the basis of the sales channel, the India aloe vera juice market has been segmented into Convenience stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmaceutical shop/Pharmacies, and Online Retail. The retail store’s channel is witnessing high growth. Retail stores have high growth potential due to the presence of large middle-income group further new wave of expansion through the compact store format will favor the aloe vera juice demand in retail stores. Convenience stores represent the largest segment followed by supermarkets and hypermarkets owing to the rising number of health-conscious consumers, expanding the working population and increasing urbanization. Apart from normal stores e-commerce is the next big sector across India.

Geographically, the India aloe vera juice market is analyzed across North, South, East, and West. The west region dominates the India aloe vera market over the forecast period 2019-2025 followed by the North region. Owing to the rise in disposable income, growing health-concern, and increasing skin problem. Health benefits like reduction of inflammation and cholesterol, easement of acid reflux and periodontal diseases, regulation of blood sugar level & digestion, and treatment of hemorrhoids & acne further expected to drive the market. This will give rise to consumerism and increase the market for Aloe Vera juice in the region, with popularity among the health-conscious urban occupants. Furthermore, health issues like cholesterol and diabetes have also risen, further accelerating the growth of aloe vera juice market.

