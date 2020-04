What is driving the India travel &tourism market Industry Growth and Insight ?

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The India travel &tourism market is projected to attain US$378 billion by 2025, grow with a significant CAGR of 7.3% e during the forecast period 2019-2025. With increasing economic development, the level of anxiety and stress has also been increased in the Indian corporate world. People are finding it hard to find work-life balance & are looking for some refreshments. To reduce these entire problem people nurture themselves with different recreation activities.

In less than 10 years, the World Travel & Tourism Council expects India to become the fourth-largest travel and tourism economy behind China, US, and Germany. The Indian travel & tourism market is progressively attractive and it is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate over the forecast period 2019-2025.

Owing to the Growing infrastructural developments, increasing standards of living, and rising government focus on promoting tourism sector. India accounted for 4.81% of international tourist arrivals in the Asia Pacific in 2017, with rank 7th. Top 10 Source Countries for Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in India in 2017 accounted for about 65.80%. Fast growth in India medical travel & tourism market can be attributed to the availability of cost-effective and high-quality medical treatment procedures offered at internationally renowned healthcare facilities.

Companies such as MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited, Yatra Online Private Limited, India, Cleartrip Pvt. Ltd., Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd., Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., Travel Corporation (India) Ltd., SOTC Travel Services Pvt. Ltd., Air India Limited,

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Limited (MHRIL), Jet Airways (India) Limited, Cox & Kings Ltd., Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) are the key players of travel & tourism market in India.

On the basis of visit purpose, the India travel & tourism market has been segmented into Business, Leisure & Recreation, Education, Medical, Social Activity, and Others. Over the years tourism has rapidly grown and it is an important sector for many regions and countries all over the world. Leisure & Recreation is anticipated to be the leading segment in India travel & tourism market followed by Medical purpose due to increasing stress, cortisol levels, and anxiety. Recreation means “restoration to health”. To reduce these entire problem people go with leisure and recreation activities help to nurture oneself provides a sense of balance and self-esteem. India is one of the fastest growing medical destinations provides world-class and standardized medical services and care with the help of the latest technology. The main factor that attracts medical value travel to India is cost-effectiveness and treatment from recognized facilities at par with developed countries at a much lower cost.

On the basis of product/service offering, the India travel & tourism market has been segmented into Ticket Reservation, Hotel Booking, Holiday/Tour Packages, Travel Insurance, Foreign Exchange, and Others. Ticket reservation segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment followed by holiday/tour packages. Tourism generates a huge amount of employment opportunity for the people and ticketing also is one of them. Ticketing is one of the important aspects owing to the growth of Tourism activities throughout India and the frequency of level of growing air traveler to cover up the larger distance in short time lap. Holiday/Tour package is also growing rapidly due to the offer and service they provided. Tour package includes offers like hotels reservation, convenient transfers, varied sightseeing options and an array of activities to choose from, delectable meals and niche experiences.

On the basis of region, the travel & tourism market has been segmented into North, South, East, and West. Southern India dominates the India travel & tourism market and project to lead the market during the forecast period 2019-2025. Owing to medical and wellness tourism. Leisure & recreation, which is the main purpose of visit in the country, accounts for the largest market share, on the back of increasing number of people visiting families and friends for various occasions and tour operators offering cheap packages. Tamil Nadu is the most visited tourist states destination in the Southern region by both Indian and International tourists. Southern Region is the most popular medical tourism destination in India.

