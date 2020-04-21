Meat Snacks Market to Reach $11.3 billion by 2026 with Key Players – Golden Valley Natural, Hormel Foods Corporation, Jack Links

The meat snacks market size was valued at $7.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $11.3 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.50% from 2019 to 2026.

There has been an increase in the demand for convenience food products over the years and this growth has been drastic in the emerging regions such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Convenient food has become a regular source of nutrition for consumers working in the corporate sector. This increases the adoption of these products in the market. As meat snacks are also considered a convenience food, the growth and adoption of convenience food positively impacts the growth of the market.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Meat Snacks market.

The retail industry expansion is supported by rapid increase in economy, coupled with surge in consumption of meat products such as meat snacks; rise in urbanization; and surge in middle-class population, particularly in emerging economies. Increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) leads to the rise in participation from foreign and private players that further boosts the growth of the retail industry. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India’s retail sector generated revenue of $641 billion in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% reaching $1.6 trillion by 2026. In addition, according to the Foreign Agriculture Services (FAOs), China’s total retail sale of consumer goods witnessed a growth of 10.7% in 2015, accounting for $4.49 trillion.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Meat Snacks market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Associated British Foods plc., Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Golden Valley Natural, Hormel Foods Corporation, Jack Links, Monogram Food Solutions, LLC., Meatsnacks Group, Nestle S.A., Tyson Foods

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

Most important Products of Meat Snacks covered in this report are:

Jerky

Sticks

Bars and Others

Most important Distribution Channel of Meat Snacks covered in this report are:

Offline and Online

Key points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Meat Snacks Market, By Product Type

Chapter 5: Meat Snacks Market, By Nature

Chapter 6: Meat Snacks Market, By Distribution Channel

Chapter 7: Meat Snacks Market, By Region

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9: Company Profiles

Scope of the study:

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

The forecast spans 6 years and predicts the prospective progress of the sector

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

