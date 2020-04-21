Medium Density Fiberboard Market 2020-2026: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Medium Density Fiberboard Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Medium Density Fiberboard market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Medium Density Fiberboard market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Medium Density Fiberboard market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Medium Density Fiberboard market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1613232/global-medium-density-fiberboard-market

Leading players of the global Medium Density Fiberboard market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Medium Density Fiberboard market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Medium Density Fiberboard market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Medium Density Fiberboard market.

The major players that are operating in the global Medium Density Fiberboard market are: Kronospan M&P Kaindl, Arauco, Duratex SA, Swiss Krono Group, Nelson Pine, MASISA, Sonae Arauco, Kastamonu Entegre, Finsa, Yildiz Entegre, Egger, Pfleiderer, Norbord, Georgia-Pacific Wood Products, Swedspan, Dongwha, Yonglin Group, Furen Group, DareGlobal Wood, Quanyou

Global Medium Density Fiberboard Market by Product Type: Fire-rated MDF, Moisture Resistant MDF, General MDF

Global Medium Density Fiberboard Market by Application: Furniture Industry, Building Materials, Interior Decoration, Others

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Medium Density Fiberboard market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Medium Density Fiberboard market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Medium Density Fiberboard market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Medium Density Fiberboard market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Medium Density Fiberboard market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Medium Density Fiberboard market

Highlighting important trends of the global Medium Density Fiberboard market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Medium Density Fiberboard market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Medium Density Fiberboard market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1613232/global-medium-density-fiberboard-market

Table Of Content

1 Medium Density Fiberboard Market Overview

1.1 Medium Density Fiberboard Product Overview

1.2 Medium Density Fiberboard Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Fire-rated MDF

1.2.2 Moisture Resistant MDF

1.2.3 General MDF

1.3 Global Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Medium Density Fiberboard Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Medium Density Fiberboard Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Medium Density Fiberboard Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Medium Density Fiberboard Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Medium Density Fiberboard Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Medium Density Fiberboard Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Medium Density Fiberboard Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Medium Density Fiberboard Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Medium Density Fiberboard Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Medium Density Fiberboard Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Medium Density Fiberboard Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Medium Density Fiberboard Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Medium Density Fiberboard Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Medium Density Fiberboard Industry

1.5.1.1 Medium Density Fiberboard Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Medium Density Fiberboard Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Medium Density Fiberboard Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Medium Density Fiberboard Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Medium Density Fiberboard Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Medium Density Fiberboard Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Medium Density Fiberboard Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Medium Density Fiberboard Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Medium Density Fiberboard Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Medium Density Fiberboard Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Medium Density Fiberboard Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Medium Density Fiberboard as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Medium Density Fiberboard Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Medium Density Fiberboard Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Medium Density Fiberboard Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Medium Density Fiberboard Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Medium Density Fiberboard Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Medium Density Fiberboard Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Medium Density Fiberboard Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Medium Density Fiberboard Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Medium Density Fiberboard Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Medium Density Fiberboard Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Medium Density Fiberboard Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Medium Density Fiberboard Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Medium Density Fiberboard Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Medium Density Fiberboard Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Medium Density Fiberboard Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Medium Density Fiberboard Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Medium Density Fiberboard Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Medium Density Fiberboard Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Medium Density Fiberboard Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Medium Density Fiberboard by Application

4.1 Medium Density Fiberboard Segment by Application

4.1.1 Furniture Industry

4.1.2 Building Materials

4.1.3 Interior Decoration

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Medium Density Fiberboard Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Medium Density Fiberboard Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Medium Density Fiberboard Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Medium Density Fiberboard by Application

4.5.2 Europe Medium Density Fiberboard by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Medium Density Fiberboard by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Medium Density Fiberboard by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Medium Density Fiberboard by Application

5 North America Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Medium Density Fiberboard Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Medium Density Fiberboard Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Medium Density Fiberboard Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Medium Density Fiberboard Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Medium Density Fiberboard Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Medium Density Fiberboard Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Medium Density Fiberboard Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Medium Density Fiberboard Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Medium Density Fiberboard Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Medium Density Fiberboard Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Medium Density Fiberboard Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Medium Density Fiberboard Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Medium Density Fiberboard Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Medium Density Fiberboard Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Medium Density Fiberboard Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Medium Density Fiberboard Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Medium Density Fiberboard Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Medium Density Fiberboard Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Medium Density Fiberboard Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Medium Density Fiberboard Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Medium Density Fiberboard Business

10.1 Kronospan M&P Kaindl

10.1.1 Kronospan M&P Kaindl Corporation Information

10.1.2 Kronospan M&P Kaindl Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Kronospan M&P Kaindl Medium Density Fiberboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Kronospan M&P Kaindl Medium Density Fiberboard Products Offered

10.1.5 Kronospan M&P Kaindl Recent Development

10.2 Arauco

10.2.1 Arauco Corporation Information

10.2.2 Arauco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Arauco Medium Density Fiberboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Kronospan M&P Kaindl Medium Density Fiberboard Products Offered

10.2.5 Arauco Recent Development

10.3 Duratex SA

10.3.1 Duratex SA Corporation Information

10.3.2 Duratex SA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Duratex SA Medium Density Fiberboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Duratex SA Medium Density Fiberboard Products Offered

10.3.5 Duratex SA Recent Development

10.4 Swiss Krono Group

10.4.1 Swiss Krono Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Swiss Krono Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Swiss Krono Group Medium Density Fiberboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Swiss Krono Group Medium Density Fiberboard Products Offered

10.4.5 Swiss Krono Group Recent Development

10.5 Nelson Pine

10.5.1 Nelson Pine Corporation Information

10.5.2 Nelson Pine Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Nelson Pine Medium Density Fiberboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Nelson Pine Medium Density Fiberboard Products Offered

10.5.5 Nelson Pine Recent Development

10.6 MASISA

10.6.1 MASISA Corporation Information

10.6.2 MASISA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 MASISA Medium Density Fiberboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 MASISA Medium Density Fiberboard Products Offered

10.6.5 MASISA Recent Development

10.7 Sonae Arauco

10.7.1 Sonae Arauco Corporation Information

10.7.2 Sonae Arauco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Sonae Arauco Medium Density Fiberboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Sonae Arauco Medium Density Fiberboard Products Offered

10.7.5 Sonae Arauco Recent Development

10.8 Kastamonu Entegre

10.8.1 Kastamonu Entegre Corporation Information

10.8.2 Kastamonu Entegre Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Kastamonu Entegre Medium Density Fiberboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Kastamonu Entegre Medium Density Fiberboard Products Offered

10.8.5 Kastamonu Entegre Recent Development

10.9 Finsa

10.9.1 Finsa Corporation Information

10.9.2 Finsa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Finsa Medium Density Fiberboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Finsa Medium Density Fiberboard Products Offered

10.9.5 Finsa Recent Development

10.10 Yildiz Entegre

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Medium Density Fiberboard Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Yildiz Entegre Medium Density Fiberboard Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Yildiz Entegre Recent Development

10.11 Egger

10.11.1 Egger Corporation Information

10.11.2 Egger Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Egger Medium Density Fiberboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Egger Medium Density Fiberboard Products Offered

10.11.5 Egger Recent Development

10.12 Pfleiderer

10.12.1 Pfleiderer Corporation Information

10.12.2 Pfleiderer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Pfleiderer Medium Density Fiberboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Pfleiderer Medium Density Fiberboard Products Offered

10.12.5 Pfleiderer Recent Development

10.13 Norbord

10.13.1 Norbord Corporation Information

10.13.2 Norbord Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Norbord Medium Density Fiberboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Norbord Medium Density Fiberboard Products Offered

10.13.5 Norbord Recent Development

10.14 Georgia-Pacific Wood Products

10.14.1 Georgia-Pacific Wood Products Corporation Information

10.14.2 Georgia-Pacific Wood Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Georgia-Pacific Wood Products Medium Density Fiberboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Georgia-Pacific Wood Products Medium Density Fiberboard Products Offered

10.14.5 Georgia-Pacific Wood Products Recent Development

10.15 Swedspan

10.15.1 Swedspan Corporation Information

10.15.2 Swedspan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Swedspan Medium Density Fiberboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Swedspan Medium Density Fiberboard Products Offered

10.15.5 Swedspan Recent Development

10.16 Dongwha

10.16.1 Dongwha Corporation Information

10.16.2 Dongwha Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Dongwha Medium Density Fiberboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Dongwha Medium Density Fiberboard Products Offered

10.16.5 Dongwha Recent Development

10.17 Yonglin Group

10.17.1 Yonglin Group Corporation Information

10.17.2 Yonglin Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Yonglin Group Medium Density Fiberboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Yonglin Group Medium Density Fiberboard Products Offered

10.17.5 Yonglin Group Recent Development

10.18 Furen Group

10.18.1 Furen Group Corporation Information

10.18.2 Furen Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Furen Group Medium Density Fiberboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Furen Group Medium Density Fiberboard Products Offered

10.18.5 Furen Group Recent Development

10.19 DareGlobal Wood

10.19.1 DareGlobal Wood Corporation Information

10.19.2 DareGlobal Wood Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 DareGlobal Wood Medium Density Fiberboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 DareGlobal Wood Medium Density Fiberboard Products Offered

10.19.5 DareGlobal Wood Recent Development

10.20 Quanyou

10.20.1 Quanyou Corporation Information

10.20.2 Quanyou Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Quanyou Medium Density Fiberboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Quanyou Medium Density Fiberboard Products Offered

10.20.5 Quanyou Recent Development

11 Medium Density Fiberboard Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Medium Density Fiberboard Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Medium Density Fiberboard Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.