Mushroom Market Development and Forecast Report 2020: Monaghan Mushrooms, Giorgio Fresh Co., OKECHAMP SA

The mushroom market was valued at US$ 38,665.0 Mn in 2018 and is projected to be worth US$ 66,195.0 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.



In 2018, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the global mushroom market. The largest market share of this region is primarily attributed to the presence of major growers and food processors in the region. The growing demand for nutritious food and increasing demand of processed food products has propelled the growth of the mushroom market in the APAC region.

Get Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003983/

The market for mushroom is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global Mushroom market are Monaghan Mushrooms, Giorgio Fresh Co., OKECHAMP SA, Scelta Mushrooms, and among others.

The global Mushroom market, by type, has been segmented into button mushroom, shiitake mushroom, oyster mushroom, and others. The button mushroom segment dominated the global Mushroom market in 2018. Moreover, the shiitake mushroom segment is anticipated to grow at a faster pace over the projected period. The multiple health benefits of shiitake mushroom has favored its demand in the global market on a large scale after the button mushrooms, which is expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Mushroom are among those plant-based foods which help the human body to avoid obesity, heart disease, and mortality in general. It is rich in fiber, selenium, choline, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin B, and among others. The market for mushrooms is projected to grow significantly across the globe in the upcoming years. The growth of this market is majorly going to be triggered by factors such as rise in the consumption the product and growing awareness about health and wellness. Mushrooms are also high in antioxidants like selenium and glutathione, or GSH, substances believed to protect cells from damage and reduce chronic disease and inflammation. In addition to that, mushrooms are the richest dietary source of another antioxidant called ergothioneine, or ERGO. Due to these nutritive properties edible mushrooms are quite popular among the consumer globally, which is further driving the market for mushrooms.

!!! Limited Time DISCOUNT Available!!! Get Your Copy at Discounted Price @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00003983/

Companies such as The Mushroom Company, Monterey Mushrooms, Inc., Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc., Scelta Mushrooms, and Monaghan Mushrooms have been implementing various strategies that have helped the growth of the company and in turn, have brought about various changes in the market. Mergers and acquisitions and product launches are some market initiatives which have been a few of the activities undertaken by these companies to expand their market shares.