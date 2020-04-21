N-butanol Market Research With Size, Growth, Key Players, Segments And Forecasts Analysis 2020-2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global N-butanol Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global N-butanol market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global N-butanol market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global N-butanol market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global N-butanol market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1639136/global-n-butanol-market

Leading players of the global N-butanol market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global N-butanol market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global N-butanol market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global N-butanol market.

The major players that are operating in the global N-butanol market are: BASF, DowDuPont, Oxea Group, Eastman Chemical Company, Formosa Plastic Group, Sasol Limited, Oxochimie, Kyowa Hakko, SABUCO, Perstorp Oxo, Mitsubishi Chemical, PETRONAS Chemicals Group, Optimal Chemicals, LG Chem, Elekeiroz, China Nation Petroleum, Sinopec Group, Yankuang Group, Bohai Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd, Wanhua, Huachang Chemical, Hualu-Hengsheng, Luxi Chemical, Lihuayi Group, Anqing Shuguang Chemical

Global N-butanol Market by Product Type: Industrial Grade, Reagent Grade

Global N-butanol Market by Application: Butyl Acrylate, Butyl Acetate, Glycol Ethers, Direct Solvent, Other

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global N-butanol market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global N-butanol market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global N-butanol market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global N-butanol market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global N-butanol market

Exploring key dynamics of the global N-butanol market

Highlighting important trends of the global N-butanol market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global N-butanol market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global N-butanol market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1639136/global-n-butanol-market

Table Of Content

1 N-butanol Market Overview

1.1 N-butanol Product Overview

1.2 N-butanol Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Industrial Grade

1.2.2 Reagent Grade

1.3 Global N-butanol Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global N-butanol Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global N-butanol Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global N-butanol Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global N-butanol Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global N-butanol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global N-butanol Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global N-butanol Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global N-butanol Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global N-butanol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America N-butanol Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe N-butanol Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific N-butanol Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America N-butanol Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa N-butanol Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): N-butanol Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the N-butanol Industry

1.5.1.1 N-butanol Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and N-butanol Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for N-butanol Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global N-butanol Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by N-butanol Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by N-butanol Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players N-butanol Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers N-butanol Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 N-butanol Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 N-butanol Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by N-butanol Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in N-butanol as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into N-butanol Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers N-butanol Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global N-butanol Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global N-butanol Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global N-butanol Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global N-butanol Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global N-butanol Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global N-butanol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global N-butanol Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global N-butanol Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global N-butanol Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global N-butanol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America N-butanol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America N-butanol Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America N-butanol Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific N-butanol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific N-butanol Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific N-butanol Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe N-butanol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe N-butanol Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe N-butanol Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America N-butanol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America N-butanol Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America N-butanol Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa N-butanol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa N-butanol Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa N-butanol Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global N-butanol by Application

4.1 N-butanol Segment by Application

4.1.1 Butyl Acrylate

4.1.2 Butyl Acetate

4.1.3 Glycol Ethers

4.1.4 Direct Solvent

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global N-butanol Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global N-butanol Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global N-butanol Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions N-butanol Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America N-butanol by Application

4.5.2 Europe N-butanol by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific N-butanol by Application

4.5.4 Latin America N-butanol by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa N-butanol by Application

5 North America N-butanol Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America N-butanol Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America N-butanol Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America N-butanol Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America N-butanol Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. N-butanol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada N-butanol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe N-butanol Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe N-butanol Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe N-butanol Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe N-butanol Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe N-butanol Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany N-butanol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France N-butanol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. N-butanol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy N-butanol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia N-butanol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific N-butanol Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific N-butanol Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific N-butanol Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific N-butanol Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific N-butanol Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China N-butanol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan N-butanol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea N-butanol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India N-butanol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia N-butanol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan N-butanol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia N-butanol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand N-butanol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia N-butanol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines N-butanol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam N-butanol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America N-butanol Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America N-butanol Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America N-butanol Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America N-butanol Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America N-butanol Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico N-butanol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil N-butanol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina N-butanol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa N-butanol Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa N-butanol Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa N-butanol Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa N-butanol Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa N-butanol Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey N-butanol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia N-butanol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE N-butanol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in N-butanol Business

10.1 BASF

10.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 BASF N-butanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 BASF N-butanol Products Offered

10.1.5 BASF Recent Development

10.2 DowDuPont

10.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.2.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 DowDuPont N-butanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 BASF N-butanol Products Offered

10.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

10.3 Oxea Group

10.3.1 Oxea Group Corporation Information

10.3.2 Oxea Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Oxea Group N-butanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Oxea Group N-butanol Products Offered

10.3.5 Oxea Group Recent Development

10.4 Eastman Chemical Company

10.4.1 Eastman Chemical Company Corporation Information

10.4.2 Eastman Chemical Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Eastman Chemical Company N-butanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Eastman Chemical Company N-butanol Products Offered

10.4.5 Eastman Chemical Company Recent Development

10.5 Formosa Plastic Group

10.5.1 Formosa Plastic Group Corporation Information

10.5.2 Formosa Plastic Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Formosa Plastic Group N-butanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Formosa Plastic Group N-butanol Products Offered

10.5.5 Formosa Plastic Group Recent Development

10.6 Sasol Limited

10.6.1 Sasol Limited Corporation Information

10.6.2 Sasol Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Sasol Limited N-butanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Sasol Limited N-butanol Products Offered

10.6.5 Sasol Limited Recent Development

10.7 Oxochimie

10.7.1 Oxochimie Corporation Information

10.7.2 Oxochimie Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Oxochimie N-butanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Oxochimie N-butanol Products Offered

10.7.5 Oxochimie Recent Development

10.8 Kyowa Hakko

10.8.1 Kyowa Hakko Corporation Information

10.8.2 Kyowa Hakko Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Kyowa Hakko N-butanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Kyowa Hakko N-butanol Products Offered

10.8.5 Kyowa Hakko Recent Development

10.9 SABUCO

10.9.1 SABUCO Corporation Information

10.9.2 SABUCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 SABUCO N-butanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 SABUCO N-butanol Products Offered

10.9.5 SABUCO Recent Development

10.10 Perstorp Oxo

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 N-butanol Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Perstorp Oxo N-butanol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Perstorp Oxo Recent Development

10.11 Mitsubishi Chemical

10.11.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

10.11.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Mitsubishi Chemical N-butanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Mitsubishi Chemical N-butanol Products Offered

10.11.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

10.12 PETRONAS Chemicals Group

10.12.1 PETRONAS Chemicals Group Corporation Information

10.12.2 PETRONAS Chemicals Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 PETRONAS Chemicals Group N-butanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 PETRONAS Chemicals Group N-butanol Products Offered

10.12.5 PETRONAS Chemicals Group Recent Development

10.13 Optimal Chemicals

10.13.1 Optimal Chemicals Corporation Information

10.13.2 Optimal Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Optimal Chemicals N-butanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Optimal Chemicals N-butanol Products Offered

10.13.5 Optimal Chemicals Recent Development

10.14 LG Chem

10.14.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

10.14.2 LG Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 LG Chem N-butanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 LG Chem N-butanol Products Offered

10.14.5 LG Chem Recent Development

10.15 Elekeiroz

10.15.1 Elekeiroz Corporation Information

10.15.2 Elekeiroz Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Elekeiroz N-butanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Elekeiroz N-butanol Products Offered

10.15.5 Elekeiroz Recent Development

10.16 China Nation Petroleum

10.16.1 China Nation Petroleum Corporation Information

10.16.2 China Nation Petroleum Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 China Nation Petroleum N-butanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 China Nation Petroleum N-butanol Products Offered

10.16.5 China Nation Petroleum Recent Development

10.17 Sinopec Group

10.17.1 Sinopec Group Corporation Information

10.17.2 Sinopec Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Sinopec Group N-butanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Sinopec Group N-butanol Products Offered

10.17.5 Sinopec Group Recent Development

10.18 Yankuang Group

10.18.1 Yankuang Group Corporation Information

10.18.2 Yankuang Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Yankuang Group N-butanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Yankuang Group N-butanol Products Offered

10.18.5 Yankuang Group Recent Development

10.19 Bohai Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd

10.19.1 Bohai Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

10.19.2 Bohai Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Bohai Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd N-butanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Bohai Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd N-butanol Products Offered

10.19.5 Bohai Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd Recent Development

10.20 Wanhua

10.20.1 Wanhua Corporation Information

10.20.2 Wanhua Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Wanhua N-butanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Wanhua N-butanol Products Offered

10.20.5 Wanhua Recent Development

10.21 Huachang Chemical

10.21.1 Huachang Chemical Corporation Information

10.21.2 Huachang Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Huachang Chemical N-butanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Huachang Chemical N-butanol Products Offered

10.21.5 Huachang Chemical Recent Development

10.22 Hualu-Hengsheng

10.22.1 Hualu-Hengsheng Corporation Information

10.22.2 Hualu-Hengsheng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Hualu-Hengsheng N-butanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Hualu-Hengsheng N-butanol Products Offered

10.22.5 Hualu-Hengsheng Recent Development

10.23 Luxi Chemical

10.23.1 Luxi Chemical Corporation Information

10.23.2 Luxi Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Luxi Chemical N-butanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Luxi Chemical N-butanol Products Offered

10.23.5 Luxi Chemical Recent Development

10.24 Lihuayi Group

10.24.1 Lihuayi Group Corporation Information

10.24.2 Lihuayi Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 Lihuayi Group N-butanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Lihuayi Group N-butanol Products Offered

10.24.5 Lihuayi Group Recent Development

10.25 Anqing Shuguang Chemical

10.25.1 Anqing Shuguang Chemical Corporation Information

10.25.2 Anqing Shuguang Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.25.3 Anqing Shuguang Chemical N-butanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 Anqing Shuguang Chemical N-butanol Products Offered

10.25.5 Anqing Shuguang Chemical Recent Development

11 N-butanol Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 N-butanol Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 N-butanol Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.