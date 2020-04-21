Neurological Disorder Diagnostics Market Size, Trends, Growth Scope, Industry Outlook to 2025 – SIEMENS, Koninklijke Philips, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Esaote SpA, NeuroLogica, Masimo, YORK INSTRUMENTS, Canon, Natus , ECTRON

Sameer Joshi

Pune, April 21,2020 – Diagnostic tests are the vital tools that helps to rule out or confirm the presence of neurological disorders among individuals facing specific symptoms. The advances in brain monitoring leads to live visualization of brain interior and live brain functions. This helps the neurologists to diagnose neurological diseases with accuracy. The diagnosis of neurological disorders is majorly performed by using two technologies such as imaging and in vitro diagnostics.

The growth of global neurological disorder diagnostics market is expected to be driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of cerebral and neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis among others, rapid growth in the geriatric population across the globe. However, the high costs of the imaging devices are expected to hinder the growth of this market. On the other hand, the potential ability and rising adoption of biomarkers to conduct diagnosis of various diseases is one of the most prevalent trend in the neurological disorder diagnostics market.

The neurological disorder diagnostics market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global neurological disorder diagnostics market based on technology, disease indication and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall neurological disorder diagnostics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America holds a dominant position in the global neurological disorder diagnostics market. This is primarily attributed to the high prevalence of brain related disorders among the geriatric population and increasing number of innovative product launches through technological advancement in this region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the development of novel diagnostic products at affordable costs in this region.

The neurological disorder diagnostics market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The neurological disorder diagnostics market report also includes the profiles of leading neurological disorder diagnostics manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key developments in past five years. Some of the key players operating the global neurological disorder diagnostics market include Siemens, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric, Esaote SpA, NeuroLogica Corp., Masimo, York Instruments Ltd, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Natus Medical Incorporated, and Ectron among others.

