Nutricosmetics Market by Product Types & Application, Top Manufacturer, Regional Analysis & Forecasts to 2025

The Nutricosmetics Market is changing the scenario of the beauty industry and taking it forward by providing the consumers with edible solutions to beauty. The Nutricosmetics industry is growing fast due to the changing needs and demands of the consumers owing to its availability in various sizes and categories. The major ingredients of nutricosmetics include vitamins (A, B6 and E), sterol esters, co-enzyme Q10, omega-3 fatty acids, lycopene, soy proteins, beta-carotene probiotics, chondroitin, and lutein. These ingredients act as anti-oxidants and functions by controlling and canceling the effects of free radicals and also provide anti-inflammatory protection to the skin against ultraviolet radiations. The consumption of nutricosmetics being fueled by increased awareness of health and beauty.

Moreover, surging demand for natural products for enhancing the beauty and health having lesser side effects and increasing the cost of healthcare is driving sales of nutricosmetics. These are available in the form of functional foods, beverages, and beauty supplements. In addition, the emerging global economy is driving and inviting technology adaption with the advancement in Nutricosmetics Market. However, it is expected that the majority of the big Nutricosmetics providers will widen their product portfolio and enhance the network of their partners globally over the forecast period. Furthermore, the market is driven by factors such as the introduction of innovative products exhibiting higher efficiency backed by the implementation of regulatory norms such as the Food for Specific Health Issues (FOSHU).

Key players operating in Nutricosmetics market includes Ferrosan A/S, Functionalab Inc, Laboratoire Oenobiol S.A.S., Laboratoires Inneov SNC., Some of the other competitors in the global nutricosmetics market are Beiersdorf Ag, BASF SE, Borba, Inc., Frutels LLC, Frutarom Industries Ltd., ISOCELL SA, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited, ExcelVite, Denomega Nutritional Oils AS, Groupe Danone SA, IMCD Group BV, Lonza Group Ltd., Perricone M.D., Nutrilo GmbH, Quest Vitamins, Martek Biosciences Corporation and LycoRed. Major Key Players are focused on organic and inorganic strategies such as merger & acquisition and new product launches to enhance their business and product.

The Personal Care segment is expected to hold the largest market share among the application segments throughout the forecast period owing to the rise in the aging population. Rising consumer awareness regarding grooming and skin health coupled with a busy lifestyle is having a great impact on the growing personal care nutricosmetics segment. Due to its benefits, these products are used for the controlling signs of aging, skin brightening, sun protection, increasing skin firmness, and cellulite reduction. Moreover, as consumers grow increasingly aware of the health hazards of chemically laden products, consumers are shifting their gaze to the growing number of nutricosmetics boasting organic ingredients, thereby further driving the sales volume in the personal care segment.

The global Nutricosmetic market is bifurcated on accounts of the region as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The Europe region is expected to hold the largest share of the global nutricosmetics market over the forecast period. Owing to the presence of a large base of the elderly population in developed Western European economies and the presence of high market penetration rates of these products in this region are the key factors attributing to its lion market share. However, the Asia-Pacific region also holds a significant share of the overall market majorly on account of the high usage rates of such products in Japan. On the other hand, the North American nutricosmetics market is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate in the coming years due to the growing acceptance of nutricosmetics products especially the herbal supplements in the U.S. which is identified as the highest impact rendering driver for this region.

