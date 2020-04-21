Phenolic Resins Market 2020:Key market Insights, Drivers and Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges, Sales and Revenue and Forecast Period 2020-2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Phenolic Resins Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Phenolic Resins market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Phenolic Resins market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Phenolic Resins market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Phenolic Resins market.

Leading players of the global Phenolic Resins market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Phenolic Resins market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Phenolic Resins market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Phenolic Resins market.

The major players that are operating in the global Phenolic Resins market are: Hexion, Sbhpp, SI Group, Jinan Shengquan Group, Tong Cheng, Allnex Belgium, Metadynea International, Georgia-Pacific Chemicals, Chang Chun Group, Prefere Resins, Kolon Industries, Plenco, Shandong Laiwu Runda, UCP Chemicals AG, Lerg SA, Aica Kogyo, BASF, Mitsui Chemicals

Global Phenolic Resins Market by Product Type: Thermoplastic Phenolic Resin, Thermosetting Phenolic Resin

Global Phenolic Resins Market by Application: Wood Adhesives, Foundry, Molding, Abrasive Material, Insulation, Others

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Phenolic Resins market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Phenolic Resins market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Phenolic Resins market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Phenolic Resins market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Phenolic Resins market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Phenolic Resins market

Highlighting important trends of the global Phenolic Resins market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Phenolic Resins market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Phenolic Resins market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Phenolic Resins Market Overview

1.1 Phenolic Resins Product Overview

1.2 Phenolic Resins Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Thermoplastic Phenolic Resin

1.2.2 Thermosetting Phenolic Resin

1.3 Global Phenolic Resins Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Phenolic Resins Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Phenolic Resins Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Phenolic Resins Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Phenolic Resins Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Phenolic Resins Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Phenolic Resins Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Phenolic Resins Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Phenolic Resins Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Phenolic Resins Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Phenolic Resins Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Phenolic Resins Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Phenolic Resins Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Phenolic Resins Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Resins Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Phenolic Resins Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Phenolic Resins Industry

1.5.1.1 Phenolic Resins Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Phenolic Resins Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Phenolic Resins Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Phenolic Resins Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Phenolic Resins Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Phenolic Resins Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Phenolic Resins Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Phenolic Resins Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Phenolic Resins Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Phenolic Resins Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Phenolic Resins Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Phenolic Resins as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Phenolic Resins Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Phenolic Resins Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Phenolic Resins Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Phenolic Resins Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Phenolic Resins Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Phenolic Resins Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Phenolic Resins Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Phenolic Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Phenolic Resins Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Phenolic Resins Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Phenolic Resins Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Phenolic Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Phenolic Resins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Phenolic Resins Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Phenolic Resins Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Phenolic Resins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Phenolic Resins Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Phenolic Resins Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Phenolic Resins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Phenolic Resins Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Phenolic Resins Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Phenolic Resins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Phenolic Resins Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Phenolic Resins Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Resins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Resins Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Resins Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Phenolic Resins by Application

4.1 Phenolic Resins Segment by Application

4.1.1 Wood Adhesives

4.1.2 Foundry

4.1.3 Molding

4.1.4 Abrasive Material

4.1.5 Insulation

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Phenolic Resins Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Phenolic Resins Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Phenolic Resins Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Phenolic Resins Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Phenolic Resins by Application

4.5.2 Europe Phenolic Resins by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Phenolic Resins by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Phenolic Resins by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Resins by Application

5 North America Phenolic Resins Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Phenolic Resins Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Phenolic Resins Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Phenolic Resins Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Phenolic Resins Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Phenolic Resins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Phenolic Resins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Phenolic Resins Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Phenolic Resins Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Phenolic Resins Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Phenolic Resins Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Phenolic Resins Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Phenolic Resins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Phenolic Resins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Phenolic Resins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Phenolic Resins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Phenolic Resins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Phenolic Resins Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Phenolic Resins Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Phenolic Resins Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Phenolic Resins Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Phenolic Resins Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Phenolic Resins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Phenolic Resins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Phenolic Resins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Phenolic Resins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Phenolic Resins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Phenolic Resins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Phenolic Resins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Phenolic Resins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Phenolic Resins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Phenolic Resins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Phenolic Resins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Phenolic Resins Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Phenolic Resins Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Phenolic Resins Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Phenolic Resins Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Phenolic Resins Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Phenolic Resins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Phenolic Resins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Phenolic Resins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Resins Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Resins Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Resins Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Resins Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Resins Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Phenolic Resins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Phenolic Resins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Phenolic Resins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Phenolic Resins Business

10.1 Hexion

10.1.1 Hexion Corporation Information

10.1.2 Hexion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Hexion Phenolic Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Hexion Phenolic Resins Products Offered

10.1.5 Hexion Recent Development

10.2 Sbhpp

10.2.1 Sbhpp Corporation Information

10.2.2 Sbhpp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Sbhpp Phenolic Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Hexion Phenolic Resins Products Offered

10.2.5 Sbhpp Recent Development

10.3 SI Group

10.3.1 SI Group Corporation Information

10.3.2 SI Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 SI Group Phenolic Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 SI Group Phenolic Resins Products Offered

10.3.5 SI Group Recent Development

10.4 Jinan Shengquan Group

10.4.1 Jinan Shengquan Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Jinan Shengquan Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Jinan Shengquan Group Phenolic Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Jinan Shengquan Group Phenolic Resins Products Offered

10.4.5 Jinan Shengquan Group Recent Development

10.5 Tong Cheng

10.5.1 Tong Cheng Corporation Information

10.5.2 Tong Cheng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Tong Cheng Phenolic Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Tong Cheng Phenolic Resins Products Offered

10.5.5 Tong Cheng Recent Development

10.6 Allnex Belgium

10.6.1 Allnex Belgium Corporation Information

10.6.2 Allnex Belgium Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Allnex Belgium Phenolic Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Allnex Belgium Phenolic Resins Products Offered

10.6.5 Allnex Belgium Recent Development

10.7 Metadynea International

10.7.1 Metadynea International Corporation Information

10.7.2 Metadynea International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Metadynea International Phenolic Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Metadynea International Phenolic Resins Products Offered

10.7.5 Metadynea International Recent Development

10.8 Georgia-Pacific Chemicals

10.8.1 Georgia-Pacific Chemicals Corporation Information

10.8.2 Georgia-Pacific Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Georgia-Pacific Chemicals Phenolic Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Georgia-Pacific Chemicals Phenolic Resins Products Offered

10.8.5 Georgia-Pacific Chemicals Recent Development

10.9 Chang Chun Group

10.9.1 Chang Chun Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Chang Chun Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Chang Chun Group Phenolic Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Chang Chun Group Phenolic Resins Products Offered

10.9.5 Chang Chun Group Recent Development

10.10 Prefere Resins

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Phenolic Resins Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Prefere Resins Phenolic Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Prefere Resins Recent Development

10.11 Kolon Industries

10.11.1 Kolon Industries Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kolon Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Kolon Industries Phenolic Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Kolon Industries Phenolic Resins Products Offered

10.11.5 Kolon Industries Recent Development

10.12 Plenco

10.12.1 Plenco Corporation Information

10.12.2 Plenco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Plenco Phenolic Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Plenco Phenolic Resins Products Offered

10.12.5 Plenco Recent Development

10.13 Shandong Laiwu Runda

10.13.1 Shandong Laiwu Runda Corporation Information

10.13.2 Shandong Laiwu Runda Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Shandong Laiwu Runda Phenolic Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Shandong Laiwu Runda Phenolic Resins Products Offered

10.13.5 Shandong Laiwu Runda Recent Development

10.14 UCP Chemicals AG

10.14.1 UCP Chemicals AG Corporation Information

10.14.2 UCP Chemicals AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 UCP Chemicals AG Phenolic Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 UCP Chemicals AG Phenolic Resins Products Offered

10.14.5 UCP Chemicals AG Recent Development

10.15 Lerg SA

10.15.1 Lerg SA Corporation Information

10.15.2 Lerg SA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Lerg SA Phenolic Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Lerg SA Phenolic Resins Products Offered

10.15.5 Lerg SA Recent Development

10.16 Aica Kogyo

10.16.1 Aica Kogyo Corporation Information

10.16.2 Aica Kogyo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Aica Kogyo Phenolic Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Aica Kogyo Phenolic Resins Products Offered

10.16.5 Aica Kogyo Recent Development

10.17 BASF

10.17.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.17.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 BASF Phenolic Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 BASF Phenolic Resins Products Offered

10.17.5 BASF Recent Development

10.18 Mitsui Chemicals

10.18.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

10.18.2 Mitsui Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Mitsui Chemicals Phenolic Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Mitsui Chemicals Phenolic Resins Products Offered

10.18.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Development

11 Phenolic Resins Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Phenolic Resins Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Phenolic Resins Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

