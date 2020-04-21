Photovoltaic Market by Top Key Players, Applications and Forecast Report 2020-2027: Panasonic Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Kyocera Corporation

The photovoltaic market accounted for US$ 153.99 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 768.1 Bn by 2027.



Solar energy is considered to be one of the most abundantly available renewable energy resources in the region and is observing remarkable growth potential. The increasing focus toward sustainable development, along with a move toward minimizing carbon and greenhouse gas emissions is acting as an impetus for the growth of the market.

The market for global photovoltaic is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global photovoltaic market are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Sharp Corporation, JA Solar Co., Ltd, Renesola Co. Ltd, Trina Solar, Jinko Solar and Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co., Ltd.

Photovoltaic is defined as the conversion of sunlight into energy by incorporating semiconducting materials, which exhibits the photovoltaic effect. This system includes solar panels, solar cells, and others that are used to generate electrical power. These power generation systems are considered as renewable and environment-friendly forms of resources that help generate low-cost energy with less impact on the environment. The solar photovoltaic (PV) industry is strongly correlated with government policies. Several government policies have been initiated to promote and support the use of solar energy and the production of solar PV products. Such policies may vary across countries and may contribute to regulatory uncertainty. Many government policies have been framed to promote the production and consumption that reflects the growth and development of solar PV industries. Production policies relate to the transfer of technology, funding for research and development, production subsidies offered by the government, research deployment, and others. Consumption policies aimed to enhance the installation demand may drive the production of cost-effective solar equipment.

The global photovoltaic market, by components, has been segmented into cells, optics, and trackers. The cell segment dominated the global photovoltaic market in 2018. Cells are extensively used in photovoltaic systems to capture solar energy. The crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells are widely used cells due to the semiconductor properties of silicon. Silicon is considered to be better than the other elements used in the photovoltaic system. Besides, the low cost of silicon also helps to build a thriving market for the same. These factors are propelling the demand for cells in the global photovoltaic market.

Power providers across the world provide net metering, which is defined as an arrangement where the excess electricity produced by grid-connected renewable energy systems returns to the electricity meter. This avoids wastage and improves energy distribution as and when needed. Such types of systems, also known as a grid-connected PV system, grid-tied, or on-grid solar system, are electrically connected with the primary electricity grid locally. A grid-connected system helps power homes or small businesses via renewable sources of energy at significantly low cost. The main advantage of using such methods is its simplicity along with maintenance costs, minimized electricity bills, and no energy wastage.

Based on the component, the global photovoltaic market has been segmented into the cells, optics, and trackers. Photovoltaic cells consist of two or more thin layers of semi-conducting material. The most commonly used material in the photovoltaic cell is silicon. The semiconductor cells are exposed to light to generate electrical charges, and this can be conducted by metal contacts as direct current (DC). The electricity generated from a single cell is small; thus, multiple cells are connected together to form a string, which produces direct current. There are two types of cells that are commercially used, which includes crystalline silicon PV cells and thin-film PV cells. Crystalline silicon photovoltaic is the most widely used photovoltaic cell technology.

