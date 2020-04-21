Plastic Compounding Market Professional Survey Report 2026: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Plastic Compounding Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Plastic Compounding market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Plastic Compounding market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Plastic Compounding market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Plastic Compounding market.

Leading players of the global Plastic Compounding market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Plastic Compounding market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Plastic Compounding market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Plastic Compounding market.

The major players that are operating in the global Plastic Compounding market are: LyondellBasell, SABIC, BASF, Solvay, DowDuPont, RTP, Mitsui Chemicals, ExxonMobil, Mexichem, Westlake Chemical, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Ineos Styrolution, Total Petrochemicals, Chi Mei Corporation, Trinseo, Shanghai PRET Composites, Kingfa, Kkalpana Industries, CNPC, SINOPEC

Global Plastic Compounding Market by Product Type: PP Compounds, PE Compounds, PVC Compounds, PA Compounds, Others

Global Plastic Compounding Market by Application: Automotive, Building & Construction, Electronics & Appliances, Consumer Goods, Packaging, Others

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Plastic Compounding market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Plastic Compounding market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Plastic Compounding market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Plastic Compounding market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Plastic Compounding market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Plastic Compounding market

Highlighting important trends of the global Plastic Compounding market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Plastic Compounding market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Plastic Compounding market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Plastic Compounding Market Overview

1.1 Plastic Compounding Product Overview

1.2 Plastic Compounding Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 PP Compounds

1.2.2 PE Compounds

1.2.3 PVC Compounds

1.2.4 PA Compounds

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Plastic Compounding Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Plastic Compounding Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Plastic Compounding Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Plastic Compounding Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Plastic Compounding Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Plastic Compounding Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Plastic Compounding Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Plastic Compounding Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Plastic Compounding Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Plastic Compounding Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Plastic Compounding Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Plastic Compounding Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Plastic Compounding Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Plastic Compounding Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Plastic Compounding Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Plastic Compounding Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Plastic Compounding Industry

1.5.1.1 Plastic Compounding Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Plastic Compounding Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Plastic Compounding Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Plastic Compounding Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Plastic Compounding Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Plastic Compounding Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Plastic Compounding Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Plastic Compounding Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Plastic Compounding Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Plastic Compounding Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Plastic Compounding Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Plastic Compounding as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Plastic Compounding Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Plastic Compounding Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Plastic Compounding Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Plastic Compounding Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Plastic Compounding Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Plastic Compounding Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Plastic Compounding Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Plastic Compounding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Plastic Compounding Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Plastic Compounding Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Plastic Compounding Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Plastic Compounding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Plastic Compounding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Plastic Compounding Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Plastic Compounding Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Plastic Compounding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic Compounding Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic Compounding Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Plastic Compounding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Plastic Compounding Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Plastic Compounding Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Plastic Compounding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Plastic Compounding Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Plastic Compounding Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Plastic Compounding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Compounding Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Compounding Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Plastic Compounding by Application

4.1 Plastic Compounding Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Building & Construction

4.1.3 Electronics & Appliances

4.1.4 Consumer Goods

4.1.5 Packaging

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Plastic Compounding Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Plastic Compounding Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Plastic Compounding Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Plastic Compounding Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Plastic Compounding by Application

4.5.2 Europe Plastic Compounding by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Plastic Compounding by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Plastic Compounding by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Plastic Compounding by Application

5 North America Plastic Compounding Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Plastic Compounding Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Plastic Compounding Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Plastic Compounding Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Plastic Compounding Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Plastic Compounding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Plastic Compounding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Plastic Compounding Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Plastic Compounding Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Plastic Compounding Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Plastic Compounding Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Plastic Compounding Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Plastic Compounding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Plastic Compounding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Plastic Compounding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Plastic Compounding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Plastic Compounding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Plastic Compounding Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic Compounding Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic Compounding Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic Compounding Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic Compounding Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Plastic Compounding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Plastic Compounding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Plastic Compounding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Plastic Compounding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Plastic Compounding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Plastic Compounding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Plastic Compounding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Plastic Compounding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Plastic Compounding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Plastic Compounding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Plastic Compounding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Plastic Compounding Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Plastic Compounding Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Plastic Compounding Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Plastic Compounding Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Plastic Compounding Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Plastic Compounding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Plastic Compounding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Plastic Compounding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Plastic Compounding Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Compounding Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Compounding Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Compounding Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Compounding Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Plastic Compounding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Plastic Compounding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Plastic Compounding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plastic Compounding Business

10.1 LyondellBasell

10.1.1 LyondellBasell Corporation Information

10.1.2 LyondellBasell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 LyondellBasell Plastic Compounding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 LyondellBasell Plastic Compounding Products Offered

10.1.5 LyondellBasell Recent Development

10.2 SABIC

10.2.1 SABIC Corporation Information

10.2.2 SABIC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 SABIC Plastic Compounding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 LyondellBasell Plastic Compounding Products Offered

10.2.5 SABIC Recent Development

10.3 BASF

10.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.3.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 BASF Plastic Compounding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 BASF Plastic Compounding Products Offered

10.3.5 BASF Recent Development

10.4 Solvay

10.4.1 Solvay Corporation Information

10.4.2 Solvay Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Solvay Plastic Compounding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Solvay Plastic Compounding Products Offered

10.4.5 Solvay Recent Development

10.5 DowDuPont

10.5.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.5.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 DowDuPont Plastic Compounding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 DowDuPont Plastic Compounding Products Offered

10.5.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

10.6 RTP

10.6.1 RTP Corporation Information

10.6.2 RTP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 RTP Plastic Compounding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 RTP Plastic Compounding Products Offered

10.6.5 RTP Recent Development

10.7 Mitsui Chemicals

10.7.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

10.7.2 Mitsui Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Mitsui Chemicals Plastic Compounding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Mitsui Chemicals Plastic Compounding Products Offered

10.7.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Development

10.8 ExxonMobil

10.8.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

10.8.2 ExxonMobil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 ExxonMobil Plastic Compounding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 ExxonMobil Plastic Compounding Products Offered

10.8.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development

10.9 Mexichem

10.9.1 Mexichem Corporation Information

10.9.2 Mexichem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Mexichem Plastic Compounding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Mexichem Plastic Compounding Products Offered

10.9.5 Mexichem Recent Development

10.10 Westlake Chemical

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Plastic Compounding Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Westlake Chemical Plastic Compounding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Westlake Chemical Recent Development

10.11 Chevron Phillips Chemical

10.11.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Corporation Information

10.11.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Plastic Compounding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Plastic Compounding Products Offered

10.11.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Recent Development

10.12 Ineos Styrolution

10.12.1 Ineos Styrolution Corporation Information

10.12.2 Ineos Styrolution Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Ineos Styrolution Plastic Compounding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Ineos Styrolution Plastic Compounding Products Offered

10.12.5 Ineos Styrolution Recent Development

10.13 Total Petrochemicals

10.13.1 Total Petrochemicals Corporation Information

10.13.2 Total Petrochemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Total Petrochemicals Plastic Compounding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Total Petrochemicals Plastic Compounding Products Offered

10.13.5 Total Petrochemicals Recent Development

10.14 Chi Mei Corporation

10.14.1 Chi Mei Corporation Corporation Information

10.14.2 Chi Mei Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Chi Mei Corporation Plastic Compounding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Chi Mei Corporation Plastic Compounding Products Offered

10.14.5 Chi Mei Corporation Recent Development

10.15 Trinseo

10.15.1 Trinseo Corporation Information

10.15.2 Trinseo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Trinseo Plastic Compounding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Trinseo Plastic Compounding Products Offered

10.15.5 Trinseo Recent Development

10.16 Shanghai PRET Composites

10.16.1 Shanghai PRET Composites Corporation Information

10.16.2 Shanghai PRET Composites Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Shanghai PRET Composites Plastic Compounding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Shanghai PRET Composites Plastic Compounding Products Offered

10.16.5 Shanghai PRET Composites Recent Development

10.17 Kingfa

10.17.1 Kingfa Corporation Information

10.17.2 Kingfa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Kingfa Plastic Compounding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Kingfa Plastic Compounding Products Offered

10.17.5 Kingfa Recent Development

10.18 Kkalpana Industries

10.18.1 Kkalpana Industries Corporation Information

10.18.2 Kkalpana Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Kkalpana Industries Plastic Compounding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Kkalpana Industries Plastic Compounding Products Offered

10.18.5 Kkalpana Industries Recent Development

10.19 CNPC

10.19.1 CNPC Corporation Information

10.19.2 CNPC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 CNPC Plastic Compounding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 CNPC Plastic Compounding Products Offered

10.19.5 CNPC Recent Development

10.20 SINOPEC

10.20.1 SINOPEC Corporation Information

10.20.2 SINOPEC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 SINOPEC Plastic Compounding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 SINOPEC Plastic Compounding Products Offered

10.20.5 SINOPEC Recent Development

11 Plastic Compounding Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Plastic Compounding Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Plastic Compounding Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

