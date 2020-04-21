POS Software Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2020-2027; AccuPOS Point of Sale, Clover Network, Inc., Dell Inc

POS Software market on a global scenario was valued at US$ 12.23 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% to reach US$ 42.49 Bn by 2027.

The POS software stores information and maintains all records within a database. It offers a broad spectrum of capabilities, including billing and order processing, mobile connectivity, inventory tracking, returns, sales monitoring and reporting, analytics, employee management, customer data management, and loyalty programs. The software helps in streamlining billing and order processing, inventory and stock management, sales monitoring and reporting, employee management, cross channel returns management, customer relationship and experience, and loyalty programs and gift cards activities

Some of the other notable players in the global POS software market include AccuPOS Point of Sale, Clover Network, Inc., Dell Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Infor Inc., Ingenico Group SA, Intuit, Inc., LightSpeed POS Inc., ShopKeep, Vend Limited, among others.

The POS software market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global POS software market. Whereas, North America, followed by APAC, holds the highest market share in the POS software market in 2018.

The growth of North America POS software market is propelled by the presence of wide number of retail stores and significant development in the retail sector. The region is a home for most of the world’s largest retailers. Mexico and Canada, have their own large retail chains, and have retail companies that conduct business operations across the world. For instance, in 2019, Appetize, the Enterprise Cloud POS and management platform, partnered with Restaurant365, a cloud-based, restaurant management software platform, to combine and automate their ordering systems, accounting, and operations management. Also, NEM Ventures, venture capital and investment subsidiary of the NEM Blockchain Ecosystem, invested in Cyclebit POS software to facilitate payments using cryptocurrencies in Northern America.

The POS software market by application is further segmented into inventory tracking, purchasing management, sales reporting, customer engagement, and others. The production line of the POS software market dominated the application segment and is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. The POS software in manufacturing units assists in streamlining the manufacturing processes.

GLOBAL POS SOFTWARE MARKET SEGMENTATION



Global POS Software Market – By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Global POS Software Market – By Component

Solution

Services

Global POS Software Market – By Application

Inventory Tracking

Purchasing Management

Sales Reporting

Customer Engagement

Others

Global POS Software Market – By End User

Retail

Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Others

