Sports Bottle Market Industry Size, Global Trends, Growth, Analysis, Market Share and Market Forecast to 2019 to 2025

The global market for sports bottles is displaying steady growth over recent years. The fitness enthusiasts have resulted in an augmented demand in the fitness and exercise accessories industry thereby sports bottles being one of the essential accessories have witnessed significant growth in the bottle market. Consumers are increasingly shifting towards a healthier lifestyle, growing sports events and innovating, attractive sport bottles designs that create a purchase desire among the consumers. Moreover, increasing environmental awareness is additionally influencing the demand for reusable water bottles. To cater to the rising demand, the vendors are focusing on providing eco-friendly and sustainable sports bottles. The easy availability, convenience, and inexpensiveness of plastic sports bottles have contributed to their vast usage globally.

Additionally, the market is driven by the high demand for and a widened scope of convenience products in the global market. Fast-paced lifestyles, rising disposable incomes, and refining standards of living have mainly contributed to the current trend, especially in developing economies. Furthermore, the growing population and their concern about health fitness, are expected to stimulate the growth of fitness clubs thereby increasing the demand for sports bottles market.

Companies such as Nike, Adidas AG, Puma SE, Milton, Shantou Zhisheng Plastics Co. Ltd., Tupperware, Thermos, Pacific Market International (PMI), Lock & Lock, CAMELBAK, Haers, SIGG, Klean Kanteen, and Polar Bottle are the leading player in global sports bottle market.

On the basis type of material, the global sports bottle market is divided into Stainless Steel, Plastic, Aluminum and Glass. As people are engaging in sports and related activities, the consumers look for bottled water to keep themselves hydrated during their exercises. Manufacturers and consumers increasingly prefer plastic sports bottle owing to characteristics like lightweight and offer crystal-clear visibility. Additionally, manufacturers can easily mold the bottles into various shapes and add handles and measurement marks into the bottles. Stainless steel bottles are generally used in hiking, provide a safe option for travelers due to the insulating properties of stainless steel. Aluminum offers durability to sports bottles. However, its use is less compared with other materials because it can result in wear and tear. Moreover, the shipment cost of plastic sports bottles is relatively less. Such benefits will fuel the growth of the sports water bottle market over the forecast period.

Based on Distribution Channel, the sports bottle market is bifurcated into an online channel and offline channel. The retail store’s channel is witnessing high growth. Convenience stores represent the largest segment followed by supermarkets and hypermarkets owing to the Increasing fitness enthusiasts, rising focus on sustainability and increasing urbanization are boosting the sports bottle market. The growth of this phase is mainly due to the changing lifestyle wherein consumers desire to purchase household need items under one roof that helps save time. Hyper/supermarkets are also most popular among consumers as they offer promotions and discounts from time to time. Apart from normal stores e-commerce is the next big sector. The growing online sales of bottles, increasing demand for premium products and westernization tend is the key driver for the market.

Geographically, North America constituted the lion’s share of the entire sports bottle market during the forecast period 2019-2025. Due to the growth of the health and fitness industry people are becoming more fitness enthusiasts which are projected to increase the demand for a sports bottle. Hydration is integral while doing physical activities like jogging. To remain hydrated, the individual has the necessity to carry a bottle of water conveniently. This will drive the demand for sports bottles. Additionally, these bottles are used as a promotional item for fitness centers and sports events, like a marathon. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period due to the rising health-concerned among the young population, anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

