The Impact of the Coronavirus on the European Union (EU) Point-of-Care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Market Growth, Trends and Competitive Landscape

Heart diseases kill around 18 million people each year, says the World Health Organization (WHO). In case of the European Union (EU), specifically, more than half of all the deaths are caused by cardiovascular diseases (CVD). The prevalence of these and other chronic diseases is rising because of genetic factors, as well as poor lifestyle choices, such as excessive consumption of fatty food and alcohol and lack of exercise. The key to diagnosing all such diseases as well as tracking the effect of medication and other forms of treatment is medical imaging, such as ultrasound. Advancements in technology have led to the development of point-of-care ultrasound or PoCUS, which is essentially a portable form of the imaging equipment.

Request to Get the Sample Pages at:

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/eu-pocus-device-market/report-sample

Thus, with the high prevalence of chronic diseases and technical enhancements, the EU PoCUS device market revenue is expected to rise to $230.9 million by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 6.1% in the coming years. With PoCUS, instead of patients visiting medical centers for the tests, the imaging equipment comes to them, be it an emergency room, their hospital room, or house. This is especially beneficial for the elderly, who cannot always visit a full-scale hospital. Here, primary care physicians mostly diagnose and treat them, which is why such professionals are increasingly adopting PoCUS devices in the EU.

Portable and trolley-based devices are extensively used in the intensive care unit (ICU), anesthesia, cardiology, emergency medicine, obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN), vascular and urology, and musculoskeletal departments. Of these, their widest usage up till now has been by anesthesiologists, majorly due to the rapid surge in the volume of surgeries in the EU. As most major surgeries cannot proceed without the patient being anesthetized, ultrasound is used to guide the needle into the body for the insertion of the central line, which is now driving the usage of PoCUS systems.

Therefore, as the number of the elderly increases, thereby resulting in the rising incidence of various diseases, the usage of PoCUS devices would also grow in the EU.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook