Wireless Sensor Network Market: Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2025

The global Wireless Sensor Network Market was valued at USD 28.97 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 131.67 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.32% from 2017 to 2025.

Wireless sensor networks, are similar to wireless ad hoc networks in the sense that they rely on wireless connectivity and spontaneous formation of networks so that sensor data can be transported wirelessly.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing applications of Remote Monitoring

1.2 Growing demand for Smart Devices and Wearable Devices

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Data Breach risks and Security concerns

2.2 Difficulty in Standardization of Wireless Sensor Network

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Wireless Sensor Network Market, by Connectivity Type:

1.1 Ant+

1.2 Bluetooth

1.3 Bluetooth Smart/Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

1.4 Zigbee

1.5 Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)

1.6 Near-Field Communication (NFC)

1.7 Cellular Network

1.8 Wireless Highway Addressable Remote Transducer (WHART)

1.9 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Module

1.10 ISA100

1.11 Bluetooth/ Wlan

2. Global Wireless Sensor Network Market, by End User Industry:

2.1 Automotive & Transportation

2.2 Industrial

2.3 Oil & Gas

2.4 Retail

2.5 Agriculture

2.6 Aerospace & Defense

2.7 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

2.8 Building Automation

2.8.1 Lighting Control Systems

2.8.2 Hvac Control Systems

2.8.3 Security & Access Systems

2.8.4 Fire Protection Systems

2.8.5 Smart Meters

2.9 Wearable Devices

2.9.1 Activity Monitors

2.9.2 Smartwatches

2.9.3 Smart Glasses

2.9.4 Body Worn Cameras

2.10 Healthcare

2.10.1 Portable Medical Devices

2.10.2 Diagnostic & Therapy Device

2.10.3 Wearable Devices

3. Global Wireless Sensor Network Market, by Sensor Type:

3.1 Ambient Light Sensors

3.2 Motion and Position Sensors

3.3 Temperature Sensors

3.4 Heart Rate Sensors

3.5 Pressure Sensors

3.6 Inertial Measurement Units (IMU)

3.7 Accelerometers

3.8 Blood Glucose Sensors

3.9 Image Sensors

3.10 Humidity Sensors

3.11 Carbon Monoxide Sensors

3.12 Blood Oxygen Sensors

3.13 Flow Sensors

3.14 Level Sensors

3.15 Chemical Sensors

3.16 Electrocardiogram (ECG) Sensors

4. Global Wireless Sensor Network Market, by Offering:

4.1 Hardware

4.1.1 Connectivity Ics

4.1.2 Sensors

4.1.3 Memories

4.1.4 Processors

4.1.4.1 Microcontrollers

4.1.4.2 Microprocessors

4.1.4.3 Digital Signal Processors

4.1.4.4 Application Processors

4.2 Software

4.2.1 Platforms

4.2.1.1 Device Management

4.2.1.2 Application Management

4.2.1.3 Network Management

4.2.2 Software Solutions

4.2.2.1 Real-Time Streaming Analytics

4.2.2.2 Security Solutions

4.2.2.3 Data Management

4.2.2.4 Remote Monitoring Systems

4.2.2.5 Network Bandwidth Management

4.3 Services

4.3.1 Deployment & Integration

4.3.2 Support & Maintenance

5. Global Wireless Sensor Network Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Intel Corporation

2. Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.

3. Dell Incorporation

4. Texas Instruments Inc.

5. Cisco Systems Inc.

6. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

7. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

8. Stmicroelectronics N.V.

9. TE Connectivity Ltd.

10. Advantech Co., Ltd.

11. ABB Ltd.

12. Honeywell International Inc.

13. Broadcom Limited

14. Srobert Bosch GmbH

15. Eurotech S.P.A

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Research study on the Wireless Sensor Network Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

