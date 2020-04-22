Aluminum Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Aluminum Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Aluminum market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Aluminum market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Aluminum market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Aluminum market.

Leading players of the global Aluminum market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Aluminum market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Aluminum market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Aluminum market.

The major players that are operating in the global Aluminum market are: EGA, Rusal, Norsk Hydro, Yinhai Aluminum, Alcoa, Rio Tinto, Xinfa Group, Alba, Chalco, Hindalco, SNTO, Aluar

Global Aluminum Market by Product Type: Aluminum Billets, Foundry Alloy Ingots

Global Aluminum Market by Application: Construction Industry, Foundry Industry, Transportation Industry, Packaging Industry, Electronics Industry, Others

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Aluminum market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Aluminum market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Aluminum market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Aluminum market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Aluminum market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Aluminum market

Highlighting important trends of the global Aluminum market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Aluminum market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Aluminum market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Aluminum Market Overview

1.1 Aluminum Product Overview

1.2 Aluminum Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Aluminum Billets

1.2.2 Foundry Alloy Ingots

1.3 Global Aluminum Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Aluminum Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Aluminum Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Aluminum Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Aluminum Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Aluminum Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Aluminum Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Aluminum Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Aluminum Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Aluminum Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Aluminum Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Aluminum Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Aluminum Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Aluminum Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Aluminum Industry

1.5.1.1 Aluminum Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Aluminum Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Aluminum Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Aluminum Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Aluminum Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Aluminum Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Aluminum Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Aluminum Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Aluminum Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Aluminum Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Aluminum Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Aluminum as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Aluminum Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Aluminum Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Aluminum Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Aluminum Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Aluminum Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Aluminum Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Aluminum Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Aluminum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Aluminum Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Aluminum Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Aluminum Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Aluminum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Aluminum Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Aluminum Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Aluminum Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Aluminum Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Aluminum Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Aluminum Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Aluminum Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Aluminum Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Aluminum Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Aluminum by Application

4.1 Aluminum Segment by Application

4.1.1 Construction Industry

4.1.2 Foundry Industry

4.1.3 Transportation Industry

4.1.4 Packaging Industry

4.1.5 Electronics Industry

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Aluminum Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Aluminum Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Aluminum Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Aluminum Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Aluminum by Application

4.5.2 Europe Aluminum by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Aluminum by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Aluminum by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Aluminum by Application

5 North America Aluminum Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Aluminum Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Aluminum Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Aluminum Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Aluminum Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Aluminum Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Aluminum Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Aluminum Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Aluminum Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Aluminum Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Aluminum Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Aluminum Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Aluminum Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Aluminum Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Aluminum Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Aluminum Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Aluminum Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Aluminum Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Aluminum Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Aluminum Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Aluminum Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Aluminum Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Aluminum Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Aluminum Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Aluminum Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Aluminum Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Aluminum Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Aluminum Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Aluminum Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Aluminum Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Aluminum Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Aluminum Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Aluminum Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Aluminum Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Aluminum Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Aluminum Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Aluminum Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Aluminum Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Aluminum Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Aluminum Business

10.1 EGA

10.1.1 EGA Corporation Information

10.1.2 EGA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 EGA Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 EGA Aluminum Products Offered

10.1.5 EGA Recent Development

10.2 Rusal

10.2.1 Rusal Corporation Information

10.2.2 Rusal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Rusal Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 EGA Aluminum Products Offered

10.2.5 Rusal Recent Development

10.3 Norsk Hydro

10.3.1 Norsk Hydro Corporation Information

10.3.2 Norsk Hydro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Norsk Hydro Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Norsk Hydro Aluminum Products Offered

10.3.5 Norsk Hydro Recent Development

10.4 Yinhai Aluminum

10.4.1 Yinhai Aluminum Corporation Information

10.4.2 Yinhai Aluminum Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Yinhai Aluminum Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Yinhai Aluminum Aluminum Products Offered

10.4.5 Yinhai Aluminum Recent Development

10.5 Alcoa

10.5.1 Alcoa Corporation Information

10.5.2 Alcoa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Alcoa Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Alcoa Aluminum Products Offered

10.5.5 Alcoa Recent Development

10.6 Rio Tinto

10.6.1 Rio Tinto Corporation Information

10.6.2 Rio Tinto Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Rio Tinto Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Rio Tinto Aluminum Products Offered

10.6.5 Rio Tinto Recent Development

10.7 Xinfa Group

10.7.1 Xinfa Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 Xinfa Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Xinfa Group Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Xinfa Group Aluminum Products Offered

10.7.5 Xinfa Group Recent Development

10.8 Alba

10.8.1 Alba Corporation Information

10.8.2 Alba Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Alba Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Alba Aluminum Products Offered

10.8.5 Alba Recent Development

10.9 Chalco

10.9.1 Chalco Corporation Information

10.9.2 Chalco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Chalco Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Chalco Aluminum Products Offered

10.9.5 Chalco Recent Development

10.10 Hindalco

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Aluminum Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hindalco Aluminum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hindalco Recent Development

10.11 SNTO

10.11.1 SNTO Corporation Information

10.11.2 SNTO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 SNTO Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 SNTO Aluminum Products Offered

10.11.5 SNTO Recent Development

10.12 Aluar

10.12.1 Aluar Corporation Information

10.12.2 Aluar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Aluar Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Aluar Aluminum Products Offered

10.12.5 Aluar Recent Development

11 Aluminum Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Aluminum Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Aluminum Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.