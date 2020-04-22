Antifreeze and Coolants Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And 2025 Forecast Research

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Antifreeze and Coolants Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Antifreeze and Coolants market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Antifreeze and Coolants market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Antifreeze and Coolants market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Antifreeze and Coolants market.

Leading players of the global Antifreeze and Coolants market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Antifreeze and Coolants market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Antifreeze and Coolants market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Antifreeze and Coolants market.

The major players that are operating in the global Antifreeze and Coolants market are: Prestone, Shell, ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron Corporation, Total, BASF, CCI Corporate, Valvoline, CNPC, Sinopec, Engen, CAT, SONAX

Global Antifreeze and Coolants Market by Product Type: Ethylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin

Global Antifreeze and Coolants Market by Application: Passenger Car (PC), Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Antifreeze and Coolants market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Antifreeze and Coolants market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Antifreeze and Coolants market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Antifreeze and Coolants market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Antifreeze and Coolants market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Antifreeze and Coolants market

Highlighting important trends of the global Antifreeze and Coolants market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Antifreeze and Coolants market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Antifreeze and Coolants market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Antifreeze and Coolants Market Overview

1.1 Antifreeze and Coolants Product Overview

1.2 Antifreeze and Coolants Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Ethylene Glycol

1.2.2 Propylene Glycol

1.2.3 Glycerin

1.3 Global Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Antifreeze and Coolants Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Antifreeze and Coolants Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Antifreeze and Coolants Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Antifreeze and Coolants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Antifreeze and Coolants Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Antifreeze and Coolants Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Antifreeze and Coolants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Antifreeze and Coolants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Antifreeze and Coolants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Antifreeze and Coolants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Antifreeze and Coolants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Antifreeze and Coolants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Antifreeze and Coolants Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Antifreeze and Coolants Industry

1.5.1.1 Antifreeze and Coolants Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Antifreeze and Coolants Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Antifreeze and Coolants Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Antifreeze and Coolants Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Antifreeze and Coolants Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Antifreeze and Coolants Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Antifreeze and Coolants Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Antifreeze and Coolants Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Antifreeze and Coolants Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Antifreeze and Coolants Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Antifreeze and Coolants Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Antifreeze and Coolants as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Antifreeze and Coolants Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Antifreeze and Coolants Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Antifreeze and Coolants Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Antifreeze and Coolants Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Antifreeze and Coolants Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Antifreeze and Coolants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Antifreeze and Coolants Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Antifreeze and Coolants Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Antifreeze and Coolants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Antifreeze and Coolants Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Antifreeze and Coolants Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Antifreeze and Coolants Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Antifreeze and Coolants Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Antifreeze and Coolants Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Antifreeze and Coolants Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Antifreeze and Coolants Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Antifreeze and Coolants Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Antifreeze and Coolants Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Antifreeze and Coolants Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Antifreeze and Coolants by Application

4.1 Antifreeze and Coolants Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Car (PC)

4.1.2 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

4.1.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

4.2 Global Antifreeze and Coolants Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Antifreeze and Coolants Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Antifreeze and Coolants Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Antifreeze and Coolants by Application

4.5.2 Europe Antifreeze and Coolants by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Antifreeze and Coolants by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Antifreeze and Coolants by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Antifreeze and Coolants by Application

5 North America Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Antifreeze and Coolants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Antifreeze and Coolants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Antifreeze and Coolants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Antifreeze and Coolants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Antifreeze and Coolants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Antifreeze and Coolants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Antifreeze and Coolants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Antifreeze and Coolants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Antifreeze and Coolants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Antifreeze and Coolants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Antifreeze and Coolants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Antifreeze and Coolants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Antifreeze and Coolants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Antifreeze and Coolants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Antifreeze and Coolants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Antifreeze and Coolants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Antifreeze and Coolants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Antifreeze and Coolants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Antifreeze and Coolants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Antifreeze and Coolants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Antifreeze and Coolants Business

10.1 Prestone

10.1.1 Prestone Corporation Information

10.1.2 Prestone Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Prestone Antifreeze and Coolants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Prestone Antifreeze and Coolants Products Offered

10.1.5 Prestone Recent Development

10.2 Shell

10.2.1 Shell Corporation Information

10.2.2 Shell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Shell Antifreeze and Coolants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Prestone Antifreeze and Coolants Products Offered

10.2.5 Shell Recent Development

10.3 ExxonMobil

10.3.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

10.3.2 ExxonMobil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 ExxonMobil Antifreeze and Coolants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 ExxonMobil Antifreeze and Coolants Products Offered

10.3.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development

10.4 BP

10.4.1 BP Corporation Information

10.4.2 BP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 BP Antifreeze and Coolants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 BP Antifreeze and Coolants Products Offered

10.4.5 BP Recent Development

10.5 Chevron Corporation

10.5.1 Chevron Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 Chevron Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Chevron Corporation Antifreeze and Coolants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Chevron Corporation Antifreeze and Coolants Products Offered

10.5.5 Chevron Corporation Recent Development

10.6 Total

10.6.1 Total Corporation Information

10.6.2 Total Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Total Antifreeze and Coolants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Total Antifreeze and Coolants Products Offered

10.6.5 Total Recent Development

10.7 BASF

10.7.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.7.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 BASF Antifreeze and Coolants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 BASF Antifreeze and Coolants Products Offered

10.7.5 BASF Recent Development

10.8 CCI Corporate

10.8.1 CCI Corporate Corporation Information

10.8.2 CCI Corporate Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 CCI Corporate Antifreeze and Coolants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 CCI Corporate Antifreeze and Coolants Products Offered

10.8.5 CCI Corporate Recent Development

10.9 Valvoline

10.9.1 Valvoline Corporation Information

10.9.2 Valvoline Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Valvoline Antifreeze and Coolants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Valvoline Antifreeze and Coolants Products Offered

10.9.5 Valvoline Recent Development

10.10 CNPC

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Antifreeze and Coolants Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 CNPC Antifreeze and Coolants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 CNPC Recent Development

10.11 Sinopec

10.11.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

10.11.2 Sinopec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Sinopec Antifreeze and Coolants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Sinopec Antifreeze and Coolants Products Offered

10.11.5 Sinopec Recent Development

10.12 Engen

10.12.1 Engen Corporation Information

10.12.2 Engen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Engen Antifreeze and Coolants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Engen Antifreeze and Coolants Products Offered

10.12.5 Engen Recent Development

10.13 CAT

10.13.1 CAT Corporation Information

10.13.2 CAT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 CAT Antifreeze and Coolants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 CAT Antifreeze and Coolants Products Offered

10.13.5 CAT Recent Development

10.14 SONAX

10.14.1 SONAX Corporation Information

10.14.2 SONAX Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 SONAX Antifreeze and Coolants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 SONAX Antifreeze and Coolants Products Offered

10.14.5 SONAX Recent Development

11 Antifreeze and Coolants Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Antifreeze and Coolants Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Antifreeze and Coolants Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

