Biodefense Market Top Manufacturers, Product Types, Sales and Demand 2020-2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study of ‘Biodefense Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product.’ The global Biodefense market is expected to reach US$ 8,350.74 Mn in 2027 from US$ 4,108.24 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global biodefense market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

Every year, the government is spending heavily on the R&D of vaccines to stay prepared for any bioterrorism attacks. For instance, in 2018, the US government released the National Biodefense Strategy and Implementation Plan, the National Security Strategy, the National Defense Strategy, and the National Counterterrorism Strategy, and the National Counter WMD Strategy, all of which include biosecurity and biodefense. In addition, the US government is also preparing for Global Health Security Strategy and supporting the development of a 2024 framework of the Global Health Security Agenda, which involves prevention, detection, and response to natural, accidental, and intentional biological threats.

The biodefense market majorly consists of the players such as Bavarian Nordic, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., SIGA Technologies, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Cleveland Bio Labs, Dynavax Technologies, Elusys Therapeutics, Inc., Soligenix, Altimmune, and Pluristem Therapeutics.

The growth of the market is attributed to the some key driving factors such as presence of favorable government initiatives increase in the number of naturally occurring outbreaks, increasing threat of biological weapons and nuclear armed ICBM. However, low R&D funding by government in developing and underdeveloped economies are expected to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast years.

Product launches, and approvals strategy is commonly adopted by companies to expand their footprint worldwide and meet the growing demand. This strategy is most commonly adopted by the market players in order to expand its product portfolio.

The market players operating in the biodefense market adopt the strategy of expansion to enlarge customer base across the world, which also permits the players to maintain their brand name globally. For instance, in January 2017, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has received the German Federal Ministry of Health Approval to market BioThrax (Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed) manufactured in Building 55 in Germany.

Research Report Highlights:

Market Dynamics

Market Scope

Market Trends And Outlook

Key Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Value Chain Analysis

Regional Framework

Market Segments And Sub-Segments

The biodefense market, by product, is segmented into anthrax, small pox, botulism, radiation/nuclear and others. In 2019, the anthrax segment accounted for the largest market share in the global biodefense market. The segment is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period owing to increasing funding by the governments of other countries to develop and stockpile adequate vaccines against anthrax mainly through a variety of initiatives, such as BioShield Act, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), and the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical & Biological Defense.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is biodefense?

Biodefense is referred to the measures taken to restore biosecurity of a group of organism that are, or may be, subject to biological threats or infectious diseases. It is an effective public health care system with strong disease surveillance and rapid actions designed to counter biological threats, to limit the spread of disease and provide surge medical care.

What are the driving factors for the bioresorbable medical materials market across the globe?

Driving factors such as presence of favorable government initiatives increase in the number of naturally occurring outbreaks, increasing threat of biological weapons and nuclear armed ICBM. Additionally, the future trend such as predictive analytics to reshape biodefense market is likely to increase the growth in the forecast period.

What is the regional analysis in terms of bioresorbable medical materials?

Global biodefense market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South & Central America. In North America, the U.S. is the largest market for biodefense. Biological threats occurring to humans, animals and environment are among the most serious issues faced by the US and its national community. As the biological threat continues to increase, the US is focused towards strengthening its capabilities and considering preparation for bio threats and bioterrorism as one of the critical aspects of national security. The federal government in the US coordinates programs, and sets up budgets so as to prevent, respond and take actions against biological disasters.

