Clinical Trial Supplies Market Future Innovation Strategies, Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2020-2027

The clinical trial supplies market was valued at US$ 1,867.44 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 3,298.91 million by 2027.

The clinical trial is an investigation study that defines whether a medical approach, therapy, or device is effective, safe, and useful for human applications. Clinical trial supplies management is necessary for evading overproduction, oversupply, and inventory expiration. With the increasing costs of drug discovery, clinical trial supplies are obtaining more importance.

Research and development (R&D) is a significant and essential part of the business of pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals companies. R&D enables them to come up with new molecules for various therapeutic applications with substantial medical and commercial potential. R&D spending by biopharmaceutical companies has also increased over the years. As per the report of Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the R&D expense of these companies has increased from US$ 59.6 billion in 2015 to US$ 79.6 billion in 2018. R&D expenditures are done for discovering, examining, and producing new products, upfront payments, and milestones, improving existing outcomes, as well as demonstrating product efficacy and regulatory compliance before launch.

Company Profiles

Catalent, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Almac Group

Parexel International Corporation

Biocair

UDG Healthcare plc (Sharp)

PCI Healthcare Services

Owens & Minor Inc.

KLIFO

Rubicon Research Pvt. Ltd.

