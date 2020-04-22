CT Scanners Market Insights and Emerging Trends And Comprehensive Study By Key Players Canon, CurveBeam, Fujifilm Holdings , GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Hitachi, Koninklijke Philips, Neusoft, PLANMED OY, Shimadzu, Siemens Healthcare

Sameer Joshi

Pune, April 22,2020 – CT scanners combine a series of X-rays images that are taken from various angles around the body. A CT scan enables to visualize as well as examine internal defects if any. CT scans are used to visualize almost all parts of the body and is used for the diagnosis of diseases or injury, which helps in planning further medical, surgical or radiation treatment.

The CT scanners market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to growing patient preference for early diagnosis as well as technological advancements in the field of imaging. In addition, ongoing market shift towards image-guided interventions is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The global CT scanners market is segmented on the basis type, architecture, application, end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as, portable CT scanners and stationary CT scanners. The CT scanners market is categorized based on architecture such as C-arm CT scanner and O-arm CT scanner. Similarly, based on application, the market is categorized such as, human, veterinary and research. Based on end user, the market is classified as, hospitals and diagnostic centers, research laboratories and academic institutes, veterinary clinics and hospitals and other end users.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global CT scanners market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The CT scanners market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

