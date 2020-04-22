Drain Cleaning Equipment Market by Key Players, Sales, Demand, Industry Dynamic Forces & Forecast 2027

The Drain Cleaning Equipment market was valued at US$ 1.72 Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 2.92 Bn by 2027.

Globally, the drain cleaning equipment market is heavily fragmented, with a substantial number of regional market players with limited business offerings and customer base. However, a selected number of market manufacturers dominate the global market with their strong brand recognition and competitive positioning. Factors such as low entry barriers, a notable number of market players, and competitively priced products have attributed to high market competition across the price-sensitive Asian market.

The List of companies – Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market

AUSSIE PUMPS DURACABLE MANUFACTURING ELECTRIC EEL MANUFACTURING CO. FLOWPLANT GROUP LIMITED GENERAL WIRE SPRING CO. GOODWAY TECHNOLOGIES GORLITZ SEWER AND DRAIN, INC. NILFISK RIDGID SPARTAN TOOLS

The electrically powered equipment dominated the market by power source owing to the easy availability of batteries and electric power sources along with improved equipment efficiencies compared with manually operated and fuel-powered equipment. Whereas, among end-user, the growing popularity of do it yourself culture has attributed in its rising market growth of DIY users compared to professional end-users, which is expected to continue to maintain its market dominance during the coming years. The strong presence of a notable number of small & medium market players has resulted in the popularity of retail-based sales channels, which dominated the market segmentation by sales channel in 2019. However, from a growth perspective, the distributor segment is expected to witness more lucrative growth rate owing to the lack of prominent market players across emerging Asian and African regions.

The residential construction of the U.S. is experiencing a high growth attributed to the increased demand for more apartments. This will further result in a rise in the construction sector; thus, influencing the market growth for the drain cleaning equipment market. Also, the high spending capability of the population residing in the country is another factor fueling market growth. The American Water Works Association’s (AWWA’s) report for 2019, rated the state of the industry at 4.85 on a scale of 1 to 7, up from 4.47 in the 2018 report and 4.34 in 2017. The trend had been downward for the previous 14 years and has now turned clearly up. According to the report, the renewal and replacement of aging water and wastewater infrastructure is the major issue and challenge anticipated to affect the water/wastewater industry in the coming years. This may attract investments in the renovation of sewage infrastructure in the coming years. Thus, driving the demand for drain cleaning equipment market during .the forecast period.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which region led the drain cleaning equipment market in 2019?

The European region led the global drain cleaning equipment market in 2019 owing to strong urbanization rate and considerable number of countries with existing drainage systems contributed in the regionâ€™s leading market share.

Which factor is driving the growth of drain cleaning equipment market?

Factors such as rapid urbanization rate and aging existing drainage systems across densely populated cities are the prime factors driving the growth of the market. In addition to this, notable number of ongoing residential and commercial infrastructure development across numerous emerging towns and cities are also expected to propel the market growth during the coming years.

Which power source based drain cleaning equipment led the drain cleaning equipment market?

The electricity powered drain cleaning equipment led the market for power source segment owing to easy availability of batteries or other power source, moderately similar costs and high efficiencies of the products compared with fuel powered and manually operated drain cleaning equipment.

