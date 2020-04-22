Europe Analog-to-Digital Converter Market to Reach US$ 906.5 Mn at a CAGR of 5.6% in 2027

“Analog-to-digital converter market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 561.0 Mn in 2018 to US$ 906.5 Mn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 5.6% from the year 2020 to 2027.”The growing demand for high-resolution content and advancements in the data acquisition arena are the major factors propelling the growth of the analog-to-digital converter market. Moreover, the rising developments in the automotive industry is anticipated to boost the analog-to-digital converter market growth in the near future.

Texas Instruments Incorporated However, high cost and complexities incurred in implementing base stations might have an adverse impact on the future growth of the market. The initial costs incurred in the deployments of 5G networks are presumed to be extremely high. Any better service comes at a higher cost. However, when it comes to data usage through various consumer electronic devices, consumers today are not willing to pay high amounts of tariffs for availing the internet-based services. In one of the used case scenarios of 5G architecture, namely eMBB or enhanced Mobile Broadband service, the core requirement on the consumer side is high-speed internet. This is possible only at higher frequency rates, and thus frequencies above GHz are available for high-speed internet access for consumers. At these frequencies, high-speed access can be achieved; however, the data coverage and the network deployment cost would be extremely high in order to provide such services.One of the critical requirements of 5G is the need to design open network architectures because they are not constructed using proprietary hardware.

Proprietary hardware cannot accommodate scaling up to the necessary extent, are challenging and expensive to maintain, and more resistant to insertion of new technology.Analog-to-digital converter market by application is classified into industrial, consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, telecommunication, and others. The analog-to-digital converter market is led by the industrial application in the current scenario. However, telecommunications is projected to lead over the forecast period owing to the massive developments in the 5G infrastructure.Germany dominated the analog-to-digital converter market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market with the highest share in the Europe region through the forecast period. Germany is one of the world’s leading producers of vehicles. German companies account for ~70% of the global premium vehicles manufacturing.

