Europe Customer Care BPO Market to Reach US$ 4.80 Bn at CAGR of 6.0% in 2027

“The Europe Customer Care BPO market accounted for US$ 2.90 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period 2020-2027, to account for US$ 4.80 Bn in 2027.”

The cost advantage offered by customer care BPO is one of the key reasons, which impacts the demand for customer care BPO services. It significantly reduces the cost of the organization by providing support and services to the customers. The customer care BPO enables the work to be done at very low cost and in an efficient way. There is a wide gap between the wage pattern of eastern and western countries. The wage rate is comparatively very low in developing countries of Asia-Pacific such as India and China when compared to western countries such as the U.S. and U.K. The wage difference varies up to 60%. Moreover, the company does not have to make investments in infrastructure. Customer care BPO also enables to save cost on recruitment and training. With the increasing need for cost-cutting to run the business significantly, companies are opting for customer care BPO and are impacting the market growth positively.

The customer care BPO delivery centers are geographically concentrated. Most of the business operates from countries such as India, Brazil, the U.S. Philippines, and others. Few of the leading countries in the BPO market India, China, Malaysia, Brazil, Indonesia, Thailand, and others. These countries are highly flourished and are booming in terms of opportunities. The trend of shifting business from these countries to other developing countries is expected to be witnessed during the forecast period. Countries such as Poland, Romania, Russia, Costa Rica are having high opportunities for BPO. Vendors may shift or expand their delivery locations to these countries during the forecast period.

Currently, U.K is dominating the Europe customer care BPO market, which in turn boost the demand for customer care BPO market in Europe. The UK is the largest outsourcing market after America. The new enclosure movement by corporate business and private sector is growing in the UK. This movement is transforming the entire scenario of the British state. The new enclosure movement has weakened the public sector and eliminates it from democratic accountability and control. Due to which, now the mass population is shifting towards the private sector for providing customer care services, which plays a significant role in generating revenues for the outsourcing business.

EUROPE CUSTOMER CARE BPO MARKET – SEGMENTATION

-Europe Customer care BPO Market by Solution

• Onshore Outsourcing

• Offshore Outsourcing

• Nearshore Outsourcing

-Europe Customer care BPO Market by Industry Vertical

• BFSI

• IT & Telecommunication

• Manufacturing, Retail & E-Commerce

• Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

• Transport & Logistics

• Media & Communication

• Automotive

• Others

-Europe Customer care BPO Market by Country

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Russia

• UK

• Rest of Europe

