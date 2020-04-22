Europe Digital Banking Platform Market to Set Phenomenal Growth By 2027

Europe digital banking platform market is expected to grow from US$ 935.7 Mn in 2018 to US$ 2340.3 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 11.0% from the year 2018 to 2027.

Digital transformation or digitization of businesses refers to the integration of digital technology in various business processes, organizational activities, and business models. End-To-End business process optimization, increased operational efficiency, improved customer experience, and reduced costs are few of the factors driving the digital transformation in the banking industry. The increasing digital transformation revolution in banking industry presents a massive opportunity for digital banking platform providers as they enable banks to launch digital services faster and enhance the customer experience.

In addition to this, the proliferation of smart devices, easy availability of internet, the advancement of IoT, and artificial intelligence have been increasing exponentially which is further leading to the increasing need of mobile/digital-first strategy among banks. The paradigm shift of banks from traditional channels to digital and automated channels results in multiple benefits ranging from improved efficiency to reduced cost and increased revenue opportunities. In addition to this, the rising technological advancements in cloud computing and storage technology, the power of cloud-based digital banking platforms has increased multi-fold during the past few years.

Currently, Germany is dominating in the Europe digital banking platform market owing to the strong presence of the banking industry in the country. Factors such as growing digitization across BFSI sector and rising demand for mobile banking solutions are contributing substantially towards the growth of the digital banking platform market in Europe. The figure is given below highlights the revenue share of the rest of Europe in the Europe digital banking platform market in the forecast period:

EUROPE DIGITAL BANKING PLATFORM MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Europe Digital Banking Platform Market by Type

Corporate Banking

Retail Banking

Europe Digital Banking Platform Market by Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

Europe Digital Banking Platform Market by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

