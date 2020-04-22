Europe Endodontic Devices Market : Historical, Current and Projected Market Size, Competitive landscape & Forecast Upto 2027
Endodontic Devices market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 546.55 Mn in the year 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 847.53 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as increasing incidence of dental diseases, increasing aging population.
Dental and oral diseases are the most common non-communicable diseases that affect people once in their lifetime. A single tooth ache causes discomfort, pain, disfigurement and to worse it may can even lead to death. According to the Europe Burden of Diseases Study 2016, published in September 2018 states that oral diseases has effected approximately 3.58 billion people across world. The dental diseases include dental caries, and it was estimated that approximately 11th most prevalent dental disease in Europe was severe periodontal disease which further resulted into tooth loss.
Moreover, according to the World Dental Federation, In the European Union, annual spending on oral healthcare was estimated at €79 billion in the years 2008-2012, which is more than the money invested in the care of cancer or respiratory diseases. Furthermore, the Platform for Better Oral Health in Europe reports that Over 50% of the European population may suffer from some form of periodontitis and over 10% have severe disease, with prevalence increasing to 70-85% of the population aged 60- 65 years of age. Thus, the high incidence of dental diseases in the country creates significant demand for the endodontic devices thereby propelling its market growth.
Companies Mentioned
- Danaher
- Dentsply Sirona
- Ivoclar Vivadent AG
- Ultradent Products Inc.
- Septodont Holding
- Coltene Group
- FKG Dentaire SA
- Brasseler USA
- MANI INC
- Nikinic Dental
The Spain Endodontic Devices market is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period as the dental industry is booming in Spain with the country having large number of dental hospitals and clinics. Moreover, the country also is the fastest growing among other European countries owing to the increasing medical tourism flourishing in Spain for dental procedures.
EUROPE ENDODONTIC DEVICES – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Product
- Instruments
- Apex Locators
- Endodontic Motors
- Endodontic Scalers
- Machine Assisted Obturation Systems
- Handpieces
- Endodontic Lasers
- Endodontic Consumables
- Access Preparation
- Burs
- Drills
- Shaping and Cleaning
- Files & Shapers
- Irrigation Solutions & Lubricants
- Obturation Materials
- Plastic
- Metals
- Cements & Pastes
- MTA
- Calcium Phosphates
- Others
By End user
- Dental Clinics
- Dental Hospitals
- Dental Academic & Research Institutes
By Country
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
