Europe Pacemakers Market to Reach US$ 2,408.5 Mn at CAGR of 7.7% in 2027

“The Europe pacemaker market is expected to reach US$ 2,408.5 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,248.7 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2020-2027.” The growth in Europe is characterized by increasing prevalences of cardiovascular diseases, rapid technology advancements in Europe, and the growing healthcare market.

Cardiovascular diseases are associated with factors like eating habits, exercising, and smoking. Genetic makeup is also responsible for cardiovascular disease. Low birth weight is associated with developing coronary heart disease, stroke, and high blood pressure. Obese people are at higher risk of developing cardiovascular diseases as obesity is associated with hypertension and low concentrations of HDL cholesterol.

As per the European Cardiovascular Disease Statistics 2017, 3.9 million deaths in Europe are due to CVDs. Furthermore, it has also mentioned that cardiovascular diseases account for 45% of all deaths in Europe and 37% of all deaths in the European Union. Moreover, according to the Fact Sheet on Tobacco and Oral Health (2018), Europe has the highest prevalence of tobacco smoking among adults (28%). It also mentioned that the WHO European Region is one of the regions having a large number of deaths due to tobacco use. Thus, such a high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in Europe is anticipated to lead the market growth in the coming years.

In addition, during the year 2016 to 2019, various companies have made organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market there are operating. Some of the activities undertaken by the company, which have promoted its growth are product launches, acquisition, and partnership.

The France pacemakers market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growth of this market is primarily driven by increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing number of pacemaker implantation, the rising advent of electronic implantable devices, and the introduction of novel heart rhythm management solutions.

