What is driving the GCC Air Conditioners Market Industry Growth and Forecast?

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the GCC Air Conditioners Market was valued at US$ 2.73 Bn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.93% from 2018 to 2025, reaching US$ 4.66 Bn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, Saudi Arabia was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the GCC air conditioners market in 2017.

Commercial and residential space-cooling demands are growing steadily all across the world. Air conditioners were once considered a luxury but are now seemingly becoming a necessity. Manufacturers of Air conditioners have played a huge part by making units more affordable and increasing their efficiency along with improved components and technology. The competitiveness of the industry has escalated with growing demand, and now there are numerous companies providing air conditioning units and systems.

Companies, such as Daikin McQuay Middle East FZE, LG Electronics Gulf FZE, Zamil Air Conditioners Holding Co. Ltd., Samsung Gulf Electronics FZE, and Johnson Controls are the key players in manufacturing air conditioners in GCC. In terms of product offerings, Zamil Air Conditioners Holding Co. Ltd. and Johnson Controls are the major players in the market, providing various products of air conditioning systems.

The GCC Air Conditioners market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into Centralised AC, Split AC, Window AC, Packaged AC, Portable AC, and Others. Centralized AC was the largest segment in the GCC Air Conditioners market in 2017, and is estimated to witness the highest growth during 2018-2025. On the application basis, the market is segmented into Residential, and Commercial. Residential accounted for the largest segment in the GCC air conditioners market in 2017.

On the basis of country, the market is segmented into five parts namely Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain. Saudi Arabia was the largest country in the GCC air conditioners market in 2017 with a market share of 54.3% and it is estimated to grow over a CAGR of 7.54% during 2018-2025.

Residential Applications of AC in GCC is growing with a CAGR of 6.9%. Residential HVAC systems are typically used in homes and possibly small businesses. These units are generally smaller and very less in terms of heating and cooling capacity. However, correctly sizing residential systems also requires knowledge and experience. Residential ACs usually come in standard central units hooked up to ducts, with the condenser placed outdoors and the evaporator indoors in the garage or basement.

Commercial applications of AC in GCC is growing rapidly with a CAGR of over 10% over the forecast period. Commercial HVAC systems are used in office buildings, large retail stores, warehouses, and other large buildings. Commercial spaces are frequently much larger than residential spaces, and often serve a much greater number of people. Commercial HVAC units must be expertly sized to account for employees and customers during peak hours, and proper sizing requires a contractor with specialized technical skill and experience.

