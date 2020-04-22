Global Air Purifier Market expected to grow at a CAGR of over 32.4% from 2018-2024

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the global air purifier market was valued at US$ 19,232 Mn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of above 32.4% from 2018 to 2024, reaching US$ 182,101.1 Mn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the air purifier market in 2017. Air pollution leads to about 6.5 million deaths each year, making it the world’s fourth-largest threat to human health, according to a 2016 report by the International Energy Agency. Emerging economies experience the highest levels of pollution, particularly cities in India and China where growth in energy demand and pollution has gone hand-in-hand with economic growth.

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global air purifier market. Some of the key players profiled in the report include, Camfil Group, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Eureka Forbes limited, Honeywell International Inc., LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Philips Electronics N.V., Sharp Corporation, Xiaomi Inc., Blueair AB and others.

The global air purifier market can be segmented on the basis of Technology type, Product type, Distribution Channel, End-user, and Region. Based on Technology type, the global air purifier market is further classified into HEPA Technology (High-Efficiency Particulate Air), Activated Carbon Technology, UV Technology, Negative Ion and Others. The HEPA Technology contributed the largest revenue in 2017 and is estimated to grow further during the forecast period. Based on Product type, the global air purifier market can be fragmented into Portable Air Purifiers, Whole-House Air Purifiers and Cleaners, Electrostatic Precipitators, Smart air purifier, and others.

On the basis of Distribution Channels, the market can be segmented into the online distribution channel, offline distribution channel, Specialty stores, Departmental Stores and Others. The offline distribution channel contributed the largest revenue in 2017 and is expected to witness the highest growth during the estimated period. In terms of end users, the market is segmented as residential, commercial and industrial. The industrial end-user segment contributed the largest revenue in 2017 and is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into five parts namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East, Africa and Latin America. Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global air purifier market in 2017 and it is estimated to grow over a CAGR of 40.1% during 2018-2024.

