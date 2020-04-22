Global Avocado Oil Market 2019-2025 | Growing at a CAGR of 5.3%

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Avocado Oil Market was worth US$ 587 million in 2018, expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Increasing health awareness among the consumer due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases and heart-related disorders owing to improper diet and lifestyle is expected to boost the consumption of avocado oil. Avocado oil is extracted from the pulp of avocado fruit, which is originated in Central America and Mexico.

Avocado oils have multiple benefits such as High protein, antioxidant, good fats, soluble and insoluble fibers, various minerals, and vitamins. Moreover, advances in medical science and innovations in the nutritional value of food have made it possible to produce essential oils that offer health benefits and are used in treating several health problems. The growing popularity of avocado oil has upsurge its demand across various regions around the globe. In addition, advanced technologies are being employed by the manufacturers to improve taste, color, flavor, and nutritional values of processed foods, which support the industrial growth prospect.

Increasing consumer demand for a variety of packaged foods and beverages are mainly contributing to the growth of the food industry, where avocado Oil being one of the major ingredients. However, the high consumption of processed food products and beverages is expected to trigger the growth of the global avocado oil market in the future. In addition, manufacturers are highly focusing on R & D in the avocado oil extraction process to improve the oil quality, which is likely to boost the market of avocado oil at the global level.

On the basis of Product Type global avocado oil is segments as Crude Oil, Virgin Oil, Extra Virgin Oil, and Refined Oil. In this segment, extra virgin avocado oil is dominating the market and is expected to dominate in the coming years. It is majorly consumed by the consumer due to its high smoke point. It implies that the oils are extracted at the first cold press and no chemical additives are used during the extraction process. Moreover, it is also used in spreading, emulsifying, drizzling, dipping, and other cooking processes. With such beneficial factors, the consumer has shifted the preference for extra virgin avocado oil. On the other hand, pure or refined oils may contain added natural herbs and fruit extracts.

On the basis of application, the avocado oil market is segmented in food processing, personal care products, medicinal products, and others. Among all the applications, food processing is dominating the market due to its high smoke point which makes it suitable to be used in culinary operating at high temperatures, especially for frying. However, the demand for avocado oil in personal care products is anticipated to witness high demand from consumers owing to its skin and hair health benefits fueling the demand for avocado oil over the forecast period.

On the basis of Distribution Channel, the avocado oil market is segmented into Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Others. The retail segment which covers supermarket, hypermarkets is expected to lead the global avocado oil market. In addition, the sale of avocado oil for medicinal and cosmetic and personal care applications is also expected to trigger the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Moreover, Manufacturers are focusing on promoting their product portfolio through the distribution channel. For instance, in 2017, Good Health, the manufacturer of snacks, expands its portfolio with an exciting line of Avocado Oil Ridge Cut Potato chips launched at Natural Products West.

On the basis of region, the global avocado oil market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the avocado oil market and is expected to dominate over the forecast period, followed by Europe. In North America, the U.S. has the largest avocado oil market owing to its high production of avocado fruit. The demand in North America is expanding at a higher rate since couple of years, reason being associated with health disorders and prevalence of heart diseases. Asia Pacific holds a second largest position in the global avocado oil market, owing to increasing consumer awareness regarding healthy lifestyle and increase in usage of cosmetic and personal products.

