Global Castor Oil and Derivatives Market Size Worth USD 1195.17 Million by 2026 | CAGR of 6.83%

Global Castor Oil & Derivatives Market witness market size of USD 752.5 Million in 2019 and estimated to reach USD 1195.17 Million by 2026 with a significant CAGR of 6.83% during the forcast period 2020-2026.. Increasing demand of castor oil from several industries (biodiesel, lubricants, etc.) and the increasing need of biodegradable and sustainable products is expected to uplift the global castor oil and derivatives.

Due to the growing awareness about greenhouse gases and deforestation, the demand for alternative feedstock is growing. The contionous availability and renewability of caster oil is expected to deliver ecological demand contributing to the market growth. The shifting trends towards bio-degradable products to decrease dependence on petrochemicals is expected to accelerate the market growth. Volatile crude prices have stimulated a strong shift towards traditional biofuel which leads to fuel the industry growth.

Moreover, increasing preference of consumers towards using biodiesel, plastics, and resins and the increasing investment in R&D is expected to drive market growth. Increasing demand for organic cosmetic product due to raising awareness about personal care among consumers across the globe is influencing the market in a positive way. Several government bodies making stringent regulations related to environmental hazards caused due to the use of traditional sources and petrochemicals. The use of castor oil and derivatives in traditional medicines in virtue of its ability to treat skin disorders, stools, headaches, and inflammatory problems are rising. In addition growing consumer preference toward using biodiesel, plastics, and resins is projected to drive the market for castor oil and derivatives during the forecast period.

The major market players in the Castor Oil & Derivatives market are Thai Castor Oil Industries Co. Ltd., ITOH Oil Chemicals Co., Ltd., Jayant Agro-Organics Limited, Hokoku Corporation, RPK Agrotech, Taj Agro Products Limited, Tongliao Tonghua Castor Chemical Co., Ltd., Xingtai Lantian Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., N.K. Proteins Pvt Limited, Adani Wilmar Ltd., Kanak Castor Products Pvt. Ltd., Liaoyang Huaxing Chemical Co., Ltd., Gokul Agri International Ltd., Girnar Industries, BOM Brasil Óleo de Mamona Ltda, Enovel, Arkema, Ambuja Solvex Pvt. Ltd., and other prominent players. These vendors have adopted various startegies to expand their offerings in the market.

Based on product, global Castor Oil and Derivatives Market is segmented into Sebacic Acid, 12-HSA, Ricinoleic Acid, Hydrogenated castor Oil, Undecylenic acid, Dehydrated Castor Oil, and Others. The sebacic acid is expected to grow at a faster rate owing to increasing application scope of sebacic acid in lubricants, cosmetics, plasticizers, hydraulic fluids and candle manufacturing catalyze. Increasing sebacic acid demand in bio-based polymer as well as polyamide manufacturing is expected to favor industry growth.

Based on application, global Castor Oil and Derivatives Market is segmented into Lubricants, Surface Coatings, Biodiesel, Cosmetics & Pharmaceuticals, Plastics & Resins, and Others. The cosmetics & Pharmaceuticals segment is expected to grow at a faster rate. The castor oil and derivatives are used in the production of several personal care and cosmetic products such as soaps, deodorants, body lotions, haircare, and skincare products. It is generally used as an ingredient in cosmetics by the name of Ricinus communis oil. Ricinoleic acid and its esters and salts function predominantly as surfactants, skin-conditioning agents, and emulsion stabilizers, in the cosmetics & pharmaceuticals industry.

Geographically, the global Castor Oil and Derivatives market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America & Middle East & AFrica. APAC driven by India, Japan and China castor oil derivatives market size is expected to grow significantly due to rapid growth in cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and surface coating industries. The major castor producing countries are India, China, Brazil, Paraguay, Philippines, Russia, Ethiopia, and Thailand.

